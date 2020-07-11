Delhi govt cancels all state university exams due to COVID-19: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

COVID: Delhi CM Kejriwal urges eligible people to donate plasma



Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 06 urged eligible people to donate plasma in fight with coronavirus disease. "The number of people who need plasma is more than those coming forward to donate it. I urge all those who are eligible to come forward and donate plasma. It will not cause any pain or weakness. Those donating plasma are doing selfless service to society," said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He further added, "Our team is calling up people requesting them to donate plasma, if you receive such a call please don't refuse. Hospitals should also give counselling to patients who have recovered and encourage them to donate plasma."

Credit: ANI Duration: 02:18 Published on January 1, 1970