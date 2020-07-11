Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Several roads closed in Uttarakhand due to heavy rains

IndiaTimes Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
As Uttarakhand is experiencing a spate of heavy rainfall over the past few days, the state information department has rolled out orders for the closure of some of the roads to avoid any sort of untoward incidents, officials said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: Heavy rain lashes Mumbai and suburbs, leads to waterlogged roads

Watch: Heavy rain lashes Mumbai and suburbs, leads to waterlogged roads 02:02

 Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and neighbouring areas on Tuesday. The showers led to waterlogged roads. In Navi Mumbai, a tree fell over a car following heavy rains. IMD predicted intermittent intense showers over the next day. In last 24 hours, Mumbai and around received moderate to heavy rains.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Heavy rainfall leads to flood in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, lives of villagers severely affected [Video]

Heavy rainfall leads to flood in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, lives of villagers severely affected

The annual flood in Bihar has again forced poor people out of their homes. Several areas submerged in the flood water. The water level has increased in Bagmati River due to heavy rain. The villagers..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:51Published
Watch: Sharda river overflows after heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand [Video]

Watch: Sharda river overflows after heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand

Due to heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand's Champawat, Sharda river has been started overflowing on July 08. On the other side, Badrinath National Highway was blocked at Lambagad due to landslide following..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:19Published
Heavy rainfall floods Gujarat's Dwarka [Video]

Heavy rainfall floods Gujarat's Dwarka

Sever water-logging witnessed in Gujarat's Dwarka after heavy rainfall. Water-logging disrupted daily lives of people. Traffic snarled due to the water-logged roads. Extremely heavy rainfall is on..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published

Tweets about this