Monali Thakur SLAMS trolls calling her a 'gold digger'; says she earns more than her husband Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

Monali Thakur recently revealed that she had married Maik Richter, a swiss hotelier privately about three years ago. For the same, the singer had been called as a gold-digger. She slammed them all in a savage post. 👓 View full article

