Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hardik Patel made working president of Gujarat Congress

IndiaTimes Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
In a major boost to the party in Gujarat, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Saturday appointed Hardik Patel as the working president of the state unit. In a statement, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said: "Sonia Gandhi has approved the appointment of Patel as Working President of Gujarat Congress with immediate effect."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

U.S. Supreme Court Sidesteps Ruling, Blocking Congress From President Trump's Taxes [Video]

U.S. Supreme Court Sidesteps Ruling, Blocking Congress From President Trump's Taxes

In a second ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court sidesteps decision on President Trump turning his tax returns over to congress. The case will be moved to a lower court.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:10Published
Bihar LJP vice president takes a dig at Congress, says 'there's no one left to help them' [Video]

Bihar LJP vice president takes a dig at Congress, says 'there's no one left to help them'

Bihar Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) vice president Hula Pandey on July 04 took a dig at the Congress and said that there is no one left to help the party. Pandey said that may be the Congress is thinking..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:29Published
President Kovind inaugurates celebrations organised by IBC on occasion of Asadha Poornima [Video]

President Kovind inaugurates celebrations organised by IBC on occasion of Asadha Poornima

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the celebrations organised by International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) on the occasion of Asadha Poornima on July 04. President Kovind was accompanied by..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Hardik Patel made working president of Guj Cong

 In a major boost to the party in Gujarat, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Saturday appointed Hardik Patel as the working president of the state unit. In a...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this