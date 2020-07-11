Hardik Patel made working president of Gujarat Congress
Saturday, 11 July 2020 () In a major boost to the party in Gujarat, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Saturday appointed Hardik Patel as the working president of the state unit. In a statement, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said: "Sonia Gandhi has approved the appointment of Patel as Working President of Gujarat Congress with immediate effect."
