Hardik Patel made working president of Gujarat Congress

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources U.S. Supreme Court Sidesteps Ruling, Blocking Congress From President Trump's Taxes



In a second ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court sidesteps decision on President Trump turning his tax returns over to congress. The case will be moved to a lower court. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 02:10 Published 2 days ago Bihar LJP vice president takes a dig at Congress, says 'there's no one left to help them'



Bihar Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) vice president Hula Pandey on July 04 took a dig at the Congress and said that there is no one left to help the party. Pandey said that may be the Congress is thinking.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:29 Published 1 week ago President Kovind inaugurates celebrations organised by IBC on occasion of Asadha Poornima



President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the celebrations organised by International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) on the occasion of Asadha Poornima on July 04. President Kovind was accompanied by.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:40 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Hardik Patel made working president of Guj Cong In a major boost to the party in Gujarat, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Saturday appointed Hardik Patel as the working president of the state unit. In a...

IndiaTimes 32 minutes ago





Tweets about this