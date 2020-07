Abhishek Bachchan tests positive of COVID-19



Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has also been tested positive for COVID-19. Abhishek tweeted the information on his Twitter handle and informed that his father and him both have been tested positive.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:14 Published 2 hours ago

Covid: Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan infected, admitted to hospital



Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for Covid-19. The actor shared the news on social media and appealed to everyone who had met him in the last 10 days to get tested. Amitabh’s son.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:14 Published 3 hours ago