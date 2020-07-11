|
Govt OKs use of skin ailment drug for Covid patients
Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Drug regulator Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved Itolizumab, for restricted emergency use on Covid-19 patients with moderate to severe acute respiratory distress. Itolizumab is already in use to cure skin ailment psoriasis. Drug maker Biocon has been selling the medicine under brand Alzumab in India for psoriasis since 2013.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Drug Controller General of India organization
Covid-19 vaccine by Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila gets DCGI nod for human clinical trialsAfter Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, another potential Covid-19 vaccine indigenously developed by Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd got the nod from the..
IndiaTimes
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Woman Police Naik in Mumbai helping people during COVID-19 lockdown
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:07Published
CDC: Latin, African Americans At Higher Risk Of Dying From COVID-19 Than Whites
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38Published
'Sadness and rage': Obituary for man who died of COVID-19 blames politicians for his deathMark Anthony Urquiza's obituary laid blame for his death on "politicians who continue to jeopardize the health of brown bodies."
USATODAY.com
Itolizumab chemical compound
Biocon an Indian biopharmaceutical company
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this