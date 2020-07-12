WB-UGC clash: Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi, urges him to stop university exams

Congress will be reduced to a party that only tweets: Prakash Javadekar



Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tweet in which he rhetorically highlighted the 'achievements' of Modi government. Prakash Javadekar said, "Rahul Gandhi is tweeting daily. I think Congress will be reduced to a party that only tweets. One after the other, states are proof that Congress isn't working. A dejected party is attempting to attack Centre in every manner, but they will not succeed."

