Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ashok Gehlot accuses BJP of trying to topple his govt

Mid-Day Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and a number of his MLAs have accused the BJP of conspiring to topple the government in the state, a charge denied by the opposition party which blamed "infighting" within the ruling Congress for the current situation. The state police's special operations group (SOG) has issued notices to...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: ‘BJP trying to topple Rajasthan govt when focus should be on Covid’: CM Gehlot

‘BJP trying to topple Rajasthan govt when focus should be on Covid’: CM Gehlot 02:44

 Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said BJP is trying to topple the government in the state. Gehlot said when the focus should be on fighting coronavirus, BJP is playing politics. “My ministers have to fight to save the government in Rajasthan,” Gehlot said. BJP has crossed all the limits..the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Road safety to be made mandatory in school curriculum soon: CM Gehlot [Video]

Road safety to be made mandatory in school curriculum soon: CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the state government is concerned about the number of deaths due to road accidents in the state and will formulate an action plan to reduce it by 50..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:44Published
BJP trying to destabilise Rajasthan govt: CM Gehlot [Video]

BJP trying to destabilise Rajasthan govt: CM Gehlot

The Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to destabilise Rajasthan Government. "We must focus on fighting coronavirus and that is what we are..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:45Published
Response time of Jaipur Police to become better with induction of 194 new vehicles: CM Gehlot [Video]

Response time of Jaipur Police to become better with induction of 194 new vehicles: CM Gehlot

At least 194 technically equipped vehicles have been inducted in Jaipur City Police which would improve patrolling and quick response of the police in the city. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot flagged off..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published

Related news from verified sources

'Offering 10-15 crores to MLAs...': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot accuses BJP of trying to topple state govt

 Gehlot, however, assured that his government is "stable" and that it will complete its full term.
DNA

BJP leaders engaged in toppling govt in Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot

 Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday alleged that amid the coronavirus pandemic, BJP leaders have "gone beyond humanity" and are engaged in toppling...
IndiaTimes

20 Congress MLAs say BJP trying to topple Ashok Gehlot govt, saffron party hits back
Indian Express


Tweets about this