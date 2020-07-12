Ashok Gehlot accuses BJP of trying to topple his govt

Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published 9 hours ago ‘BJP trying to topple Rajasthan govt when focus should be on Covid’: CM Gehlot 02:44 Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said BJP is trying to topple the government in the state. Gehlot said when the focus should be on fighting coronavirus, BJP is playing politics. “My ministers have to fight to save the government in Rajasthan,” Gehlot said. BJP has crossed all the limits..the...