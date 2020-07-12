Ashok Gehlot accuses BJP of trying to topple his govt
Sunday, 12 July 2020 () Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and a number of his MLAs have accused the BJP of conspiring to topple the government in the state, a charge denied by the opposition party which blamed "infighting" within the ruling Congress for the current situation. The state police's special operations group (SOG) has issued notices to...
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said BJP is trying to topple the government in the state. Gehlot said when the focus should be on fighting coronavirus, BJP is playing politics. “My ministers have to fight to save the government in Rajasthan,” Gehlot said. BJP has crossed all the limits..the...
At least 194 technically equipped vehicles have been inducted in Jaipur City Police which would improve patrolling and quick response of the police in the city. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot flagged off..