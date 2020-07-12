|
Sachin Pilot arrives in Delhi, seeks meeting with Sonia Gandhi over 'step-motherly treatment' by Ashok Gehlot govt
Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Sources said that at least a dozen MLAs from Pilot's camp are also staying put in Delhi-NCR.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital
Weather change witnessed in Delhi
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10Published
Railways to convert 503 coaches into isolation wards for Covid-19 patients in Delhi-NCRIn a bid to provide additional healthcare facilities to Delhi-NCR residents to combat coronavirus, Northern Railways will provide 503 isolation coaches to be..
IndiaTimes
Sachin Pilot Indian politician
Both Congress candidates in Rajasthan will easily win RS elections: Sachin Pilot
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:36Published
UP govt doing petty politics: Sachin Pilot on Yogi administration not allowing Congress buses for migrants
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:32Published
Sonia Gandhi Indian politician
Congress MPs chorus for Rahul as party chiefWith Sonia Gandhi’s term as “interim” Congress president nearing completion, a chorus of party MPs has broken out, demanding that Rahul Gandhi return to..
IndiaTimes
Uttam Kumar Reddy urges Sonia Gandhi to write to PM Modi about gross undertesting for Covid-19 in Telangana
IndiaTimes
Demands for Rahul Gandhi to take over as party chief dominate Congress meet on Covid-19A meeting of Congress Lok Sabha MPs called by party president Sonia Gandhi to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic and the political situation in the country was..
IndiaTimes
Sonia Gandhi holds meet with Congress Lok Sabha MPs to discuss political, Covid-19 situation in India
IndiaTimes
Ashok Gehlot Indian politician
Two arrested in Rajasthan on charges of 'attempting to destabilise' Ashok Gehlot-led state governmentThe two are being interrogated and will be produced before a court, police officials said.
DNA
Road safety to be made mandatory in school curriculum soon: CM Gehlot
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:44Published
BJP leaders trying to topple govt in Rajasthan, offering MLAs up to Rs 25 crore: CM Ashok Gehlot
IndiaTimes
BJP trying to topple government, offering Rs 25 crore to MLAs: Ashok GehlotRajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly "trying to topple the state government" and "buying"..
IndiaTimes
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this