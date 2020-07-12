Hardik Patel's exclusive interview of TOI Sunday, 12 July 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

Newly appointed state Congress working president Hardik Patel will have to deal with squabbling within the party even as he says that his focus will be to throw the BJP out of power in the 2022 assembly elections. Speaking to TOI’s Kapil Dave, the 26-year-old leader said he will visit all 16,000-odd villages of Gujarat and create a strong base for the party ahead of the next assembly election. 👓 View full article

