Simplicity Day 2020: How Bhagwat Geeta inspired American philosopher Henry David Thoreau

IndiaTimes Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
National Simplicity Day or Simplicity Day is observed annually on July 12 marking the birth anniversary of American essayist, poet, and philosopher Henry David Thoreau (1817 – 1862). Thoreau, one of the most cherished American philosophers, is best known for his book Walden and was known to be a transcendentalist heavily inspired by Upanishads and Bhagwat Geeta.
Henry David Thoreau Henry David Thoreau American essayist, poet and philosopher (1817–1862)


Bhagavad Gita Bhagavad Gita Hindu scripture; part of the Mahabharata


Upanishads Upanishads Ancient Sanskrit religious and philosophical texts of Hinduism


