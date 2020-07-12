|
Sachin Pilot in Delhi, seeks time to meet Cong chief Sonia Gandhi
Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot has arrived in Delhi to meet party high command and has sought time for a meeting with Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, sources said on Sunday.
