Sachin Pilot in Delhi, seeks time to meet Cong chief Sonia Gandhi

Road safety to be made mandatory in school curriculum soon: CM Gehlot



Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the state government is concerned about the number of deaths due to road accidents in the state and will formulate an action plan to reduce it by 50 percent. A high level meeting would be convened soon and road safety would be made mandatory as a part of school curriculum. CM resolved this in a helmet distribution programme to the milk producers through video conference. Under this programme, Bhilwara District Milk Producers Cooperative Federation will distribute 15,000 helmets to cattle farmers. On this occasion CM Gehlot said that two-wheeler riders are more vulnerable to road accidents. If they ride a vehicle wearing a helmet, the impact of the accident can be reduced to a great extent. CM underlined that the condition of roads in the state has improved in recent time, but accidents have also increased due to over speeding. Police, transport and other related departments should conduct a massive awareness campaign on road safety. For this, seminars and other activities related to road safety should be organized in the districts with the help of voluntary organizations. CM also stressed on the need of opening good driving institutes at divisional and district headquarters.

