Sachin Pilot in Delhi, seeks time to meet Cong chief Sonia Gandhi

IndiaTimes Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot has arrived in Delhi to meet party high command and has sought time for a meeting with Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, sources said on Sunday.
Sonia Gandhi Sonia Gandhi Indian politician

Sachin Pilot to join BJP? Twitter flooded with memes after Cong leader arrives in Delhi

 Twitter was flooded with posts suggesting that Pilot will join BJP soon after reports of him arriving in Delhi to meet Sonia Gandhi emerged.
DNA

Sachin Pilot arrives in Delhi, seeks meeting with Sonia Gandhi over 'step-motherly treatment' by Ashok Gehlot govt

 Sources said that at least a dozen MLAs from Pilot's camp are also staying put in Delhi-NCR.
DNA

Congress MPs chorus for Rahul as party chief

 With Sonia Gandhi’s term as “interim” Congress president nearing completion, a chorus of party MPs has broken out, demanding that Rahul Gandhi return to..
IndiaTimes

Sachin Pilot Sachin Pilot Indian politician

Both Congress candidates in Rajasthan will easily win RS elections: Sachin Pilot [Video]

Both Congress candidates in Rajasthan will easily win RS elections: Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister, Sachin Pilot, said on June 11 that their party has more than required numbers for sailing their Rajya Sabha candidates through Rajya Sabha. "Our party, MLAs from supporting parties and independent MLAs who are supporting us, all are united. We have more than the required number for the majority. Our Rajya Sabha candidates Neeraj Dangi and KC Venugopal will win," said Sachin Pilot. Sachin Pilot made this statement, after meeting with their MLAs at Shiv Vilash resort in Jaipur ahead of Rajya Sabha election on June 19.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:36Published
UP govt doing petty politics: Sachin Pilot on Yogi administration not allowing Congress buses for migrants [Video]

UP govt doing petty politics: Sachin Pilot on Yogi administration not allowing Congress buses for migrants

The Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot, questioned Uttar Pradesh government's intention for not allowing bus service arranged by congress party for migrant workers. While taking to ANI, Pilot said, "If Congress is arranging food and buses for people, every government should welcome it. Not providing permission at borders, arresting leaders and doing petty politics, is it justified? It is unfortunate that the Uttar Pradesh government is not allowing buses." Pilot also said that centre and state governments should come together and arrange basic facility to migrant workers who are the actual developer of the nation.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Weather change witnessed in Delhi [Video]

Weather change witnessed in Delhi

National capital witnesses weather change on July 12.Residents enjoyed breeze as they woke up. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted 'generally cloudy sky with light rain' in the Delhi today. Temperature will oscillate between 25-35 degree Celsius.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Rajasthan Rajasthan State in Northern India

2 arrested in connection with alleged attempts to destabilise Rajasthan govt: ADGP [Video]

2 arrested in connection with alleged attempts to destabilise Rajasthan govt: ADGP

Two persons have been arrested in connection with alleged attempts to destabilise state government in Rajasthan on July 11. Speaking on it, Ashok Kumar Rathore, ADGP, Special Operations Group (SOG), Rajasthan said, "Two persons, Bharat Malani and Ashok Singh, have been arrested in connection with alleged attempts to destabilise state government. They are being questioned and will be produced before a court today. The further investigation will be done as per court's order. The accused have no criminal background in past."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:52Published

Two arrested in Rajasthan on charges of 'attempting to destabilise' Ashok Gehlot-led state government

 The two are being interrogated and will be produced before a court, police officials said.
DNA
Road safety to be made mandatory in school curriculum soon: CM Gehlot [Video]

Road safety to be made mandatory in school curriculum soon: CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the state government is concerned about the number of deaths due to road accidents in the state and will formulate an action plan to reduce it by 50 percent. A high level meeting would be convened soon and road safety would be made mandatory as a part of school curriculum. CM resolved this in a helmet distribution programme to the milk producers through video conference. Under this programme, Bhilwara District Milk Producers Cooperative Federation will distribute 15,000 helmets to cattle farmers. On this occasion CM Gehlot said that two-wheeler riders are more vulnerable to road accidents. If they ride a vehicle wearing a helmet, the impact of the accident can be reduced to a great extent. CM underlined that the condition of roads in the state has improved in recent time, but accidents have also increased due to over speeding. Police, transport and other related departments should conduct a massive awareness campaign on road safety. For this, seminars and other activities related to road safety should be organized in the districts with the help of voluntary organizations. CM also stressed on the need of opening good driving institutes at divisional and district headquarters.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:44Published

Indian National Congress Indian National Congress Political party in India

COVID-19 vaccine not possible before 2021: Parliamentary panel informed

 Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh chaired the panel
DNA
Vikas Dubey encounter: BJP govt turned UP into 'apradh pradesh', says Priyanka Gandhi [Video]

Vikas Dubey encounter: BJP govt turned UP into 'apradh pradesh', says Priyanka Gandhi

While speaking to media in the national capital on July 10, the General Secretary of Indian National Congress, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spoke on Vikas Dubey encounter case. She said, "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has turned Uttar Pradesh into 'apradh pradesh'. Criminals like Vikas Dubey are prospering and being shielded by people in power." "Congress demands a probe by a sitting Supreme Court judge in the entire Kanpur episode," Priyanka Gandhi added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:10Published

Rahul seeks cancellation of varsity exams, says promote students on past performance

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday demanded cancellation of university exams and urged the UGC to promote students on the basis of past performance during..
IndiaTimes

