Worried for our party, says Kapil Sibal

If nobody intruded our territory how our jawans died?: Kapil Sibal



Congress leader Kapil Sibal lambasted at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent speech during all party meeting over recent India-China faceoff. The said, "Why did PM tell the all-party meeting that 'no one intruded our territory'? Why did PMO delete these words from the official statement? If 'no one intruded our territory', how did 20 soldiers die and 85 injured and how were 10 jawans and officers captured by Chinese?"

Credit: ANI Duration: 02:16