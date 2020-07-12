|
Worried for our party, says Kapil Sibal
Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday said that he is worried for Congress and asked the party members if they will "wake up" after the "horses have bolted from our stables?"
|
|
|
