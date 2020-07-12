Global  
 

Worried for our party, says Kapil Sibal

IndiaTimes Sunday, 12 July 2020
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday said that he is worried for Congress and asked the party members if they will "wake up" after the "horses have bolted from our stables?"
