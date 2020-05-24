Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Separatist leader, Jamaat members detained in Kashmir, to be booked under PSA: Police chief

IndiaTimes Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tablighi Jamaat Tablighi Jamaat Islamic missionary movement

Tablighi Jamaat: Court allows 62 Malaysians,11 Saudis to walk free on fine of Rs 7k and Rs 10K

 A lawyer, who appeared for the foreign nationals, said that Metropolitan Magistrate Siddharth Malik passed the order after the Malaysians sought lesser..
IndiaTimes
'Enough has been discussed': Harsh Vardhan on Markaz event being 'take off' point for coronavirus in India [Video]

'Enough has been discussed': Harsh Vardhan on Markaz event being 'take off' point for coronavirus in India

, In a video conference with BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao over coronavirus, Dr Harsh Vardhan said enough has been discussed and debated about Tablighi Jamaat event when BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao asked, "If Tablighi Jamaat event was a take off point for corona in India? "Enough has been discussed and debated about it. I feel bad to raise this issue every now and then," answered Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:35Published

Jammu and Kashmir (state) Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India

Militant killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

 An unidentified militant was on Sunday killed in an encounter with security forces in Sopore area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said...
IndiaTimes

J&K: Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in Sopore

 Sources in the police said that two to three terrorists are trapped in the area.
DNA
Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J and K's Sopore [Video]

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J and K's Sopore

An encounter began between security forces and terrorists in the early hours of Sunday at Rebban area of Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir. Police and security forces are present at the spot. Further details shall follow, said Kashmir Zone Police. Earlier on June 25, two terrorists were neutralised in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Sopore.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published

Tweets about this