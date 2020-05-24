|
Separatist leader, Jamaat members detained in Kashmir, to be booked under PSA: Police chief
Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Tablighi Jamaat Islamic missionary movement
Tablighi Jamaat: Court allows 62 Malaysians,11 Saudis to walk free on fine of Rs 7k and Rs 10KA lawyer, who appeared for the foreign nationals, said that Metropolitan Magistrate Siddharth Malik passed the order after the Malaysians sought lesser..
IndiaTimes
'Enough has been discussed': Harsh Vardhan on Markaz event being 'take off' point for coronavirus in India
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:35Published
Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India
Militant killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's BaramullaAn unidentified militant was on Sunday killed in an encounter with security forces in Sopore area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said...
IndiaTimes
J&K: Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in SoporeSources in the police said that two to three terrorists are trapped in the area.
DNA
Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J and K's Sopore
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:17Published
Tweets about this