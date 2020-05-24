Separatist leader, Jamaat members detained in Kashmir, to be booked under PSA: Police chief

'Enough has been discussed': Harsh Vardhan on Markaz event being 'take off' point for coronavirus in India



, In a video conference with BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao over coronavirus, Dr Harsh Vardhan said enough has been discussed and debated about Tablighi Jamaat event when BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao asked, "If Tablighi Jamaat event was a take off point for corona in India? "Enough has been discussed and debated about it. I feel bad to raise this issue every now and then," answered Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan.

