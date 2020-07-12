|
BJP will fail to topple Rajasthan govt: Congress
Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Speaking to ANI, Punia said, "The BJP is working as a political business in Rajasthan. They are trying to purchase MLAs by offering them 10-15 crore each as suggested by the Rajasthan Chief Minister. The police have arrested two persons, who were charged with trying to buy elected legislatures. It is very unfortunate."
