BJP will fail to topple Rajasthan govt: Congress

IndiaTimes Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Speaking to ANI, Punia said, "The BJP is working as a political business in Rajasthan. They are trying to purchase MLAs by offering them 10-15 crore each as suggested by the Rajasthan Chief Minister. The police have arrested two persons, who were charged with trying to buy elected legislatures. It is very unfortunate."
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: ‘BJP trying to topple Rajasthan govt when focus should be on Covid’: CM Gehlot

‘BJP trying to topple Rajasthan govt when focus should be on Covid’: CM Gehlot 02:44

 Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said BJP is trying to topple the government in the state. Gehlot said when the focus should be on fighting coronavirus, BJP is playing politics. “My ministers have to fight to save the government in Rajasthan,” Gehlot said. BJP has crossed all the limits..the...

