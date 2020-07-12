Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rahul Gandhi met Chinese Ambassador 'secretly' amid Doklam stand-off, his love for nation is 'fake': Nadda

IndiaTimes Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
BJP President JP Nadda on Sunday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was meeting the Chinese Ambassador "secretly" during the Doklam stand-off and alleged that his love for the nation is "fake". Nadda said that Rahul "misled the nation and did not inform the country". "You've missed all 11 defence committee meetings. This is how you run a country?" said Nadda.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: 'Rahul Gandhi doesn't let bright young leaders grow in Congress': Uma Bharti

'Rahul Gandhi doesn't let bright young leaders grow in Congress': Uma Bharti 02:08

 BJP leader Uma Bharti has blamed Rahul Gandhi for the crisis in the Rajasthan government. She said that Rahul Gandhi does not let bright young leaders grow in the party due to his insecurity. The senior BJP leader alleged that this is the reason why promising young leaders want to quit the party....

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Indian politician

'BJP has institutionalised lies': Rahul Gandhi in another attack on Centre

 The Former Congress President also tagged an article published by an international news portal. The article claims that India's low death rates is 'something of..
DNA

BJP has lied on Covid-19, GDP and Chinese aggression, says Rahul Gandhi

 Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader said, "BJP has institutionalised lies. 1. Covid19 by restricting the testing and misreporting deaths. 2. GDP by using a..
IndiaTimes

Assam floods: Rahul Gandhi appeals to Congress workers to provide help to those affected

 "The whole country is with Assam. People of Assam are battling this problem with their courageous nature and will overcome this disaster," Gandhi said in a tweet..
IndiaTimes

Exit of Young Turks no loss for Congress: Rahul Gandhi

 A couple of days after Congress functionares denied he had taken a swipe at Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sachin Pilot, though without naming them, sources said Rahul..
IndiaTimes

Jagat Prakash Nadda Jagat Prakash Nadda Indian politician

Gold smuggling case: Prime accused Sarith PS brought to special court by NIA [Video]

Gold smuggling case: Prime accused Sarith PS brought to special court by NIA

Sarith PS, the prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case has been brought to a special court by National Investigation Team (NIA) on July 17 in Kochi. The hearing is underway. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on July 16 said that India is in touch with UAE authorities regarding the probe into Kerala gold smuggling case. 30 kg gold concealed in diplomatic baggage was seized at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport by the Customs Department after which Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan government has come under fire from the opposition parties including Congress and BJP. BJP chief JP Nadda on July 12 had alleged the involvement of Kerala CM's office in the gold smuggling case.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:37Published

'Suspected heinous killing' of Debendra Nath Ray speaks of 'gunda raj' in West Bengal: BJP

 BJP president JP Nadda on Monday termed the death of party leader Debendra Nath Ray as a "suspected heinous killing" and alleged that it showed the "gunda raj..
IndiaTimes

Colour of gold is 'red' in Kerala: BJP chief JP Nadda says CM's office involved in gold smuggling case

 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Naada on Sunday slammed the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government over the recent gold smuggling case, saying that..
DNA
Kerala CM Office involved in gold smuggling case: JP Nadda [Video]

Kerala CM Office involved in gold smuggling case: JP Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda on July 12 accused the Office of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of having involvement in the state's gold smuggling case. "We can see the heat in CM's office also. He wrote to Prime Minister saying no stone should remain unturned as far as the investigation is concerned. We have a saying 'chor ki daadi mein tinka', it means the office of CM is also involved somewhere," Nadda said while inaugurating district office in Kasargod via video conference in New Delhi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:50Published

Doklam Doklam disputed territory claimed by both Bhutan and China


United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

BJP corners Rajasthan govt over 'phone tapping' [Video]

BJP corners Rajasthan govt over 'phone tapping'

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on 'phone tapping' and Congress' claims of horse trading in Rajasthan said that Home Ministry has taken cognizance of this matter and I think many things will come into fore. He said, "Since the ACS has said he is not aware of the phone tapping, the question is - can the Rajasthan government permit any such tapping? Home Ministry has taken cognizance of this matter and I think many things will come into fore." Leader of opposition, GC Kataria said, "Government has right to tap phone but only after bringing it into knowledge of and approval from Home Department. No private person is authorised to do it. Some Lokesh Sharma, who is said to be OSD to CM, had done it. He's not authorised, he violated law."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:14Published

Amid a Pandemic, Supporters Hope John Lewis Can Still Lie in State in the Capitol

 More than 40 people have lain in state in the Rotunda after their deaths. Some in Congress want the civil rights icon and 17-term congressman to receive the..
NYTimes.com

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

Pilot shouldn't go Scindia way, has future in Cong: Digvijaya

 Blaming the BJP for the political drama in Rajasthan, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday asked Sachin Pilot not to leave the grand old party. In an..
IndiaTimes

Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Rahul Gandhi explains why China felt confident to move against India [Video]

Watch: Rahul Gandhi explains why China felt confident to move against India

Rahul Gandhi posted a video on his Twitter account where he explained what he felt was the reason behind China's aggressive stance  towards India. Rahul Gandhi said that a country is protected by its..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:25Published
Rahul Gandhi slams govt over video of cops assaulting Dalit farmer couple in MP [Video]

Rahul Gandhi slams govt over video of cops assaulting Dalit farmer couple in MP

Rahul Gandhi has slammed the government over the  video of cops assaulting a dalit farmer couple in Madhya Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi posted the video on his social media account and wrote, 'our fight is..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:58Published
Guna incident: 'Collector and SP were removed,' says MP Home Minister [Video]

Guna incident: 'Collector and SP were removed,' says MP Home Minister

Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh Dr Narottam Mishra reacted on Rahul Gandhi's tweet on Guna incident. He said, "When it was Rahul Gandhi's government in Madhya Pradesh then officers were posted under..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published

Tweets about this