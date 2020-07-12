|
Rahul Gandhi met Chinese Ambassador 'secretly' amid Doklam stand-off, his love for nation is 'fake': Nadda
Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
BJP President JP Nadda on Sunday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was meeting the Chinese Ambassador "secretly" during the Doklam stand-off and alleged that his love for the nation is "fake". Nadda said that Rahul "misled the nation and did not inform the country". "You've missed all 11 defence committee meetings. This is how you run a country?" said Nadda.
