Ram Madhav visits residence of slain BJP leader Wasim Bari, demands proper security for party workers in Kashmir

Bus services resume in J-K's Poonch after over 3 months



Transport services in Jammu - Kashmir's Poonch district resumed after the gap of three and a half months on July 13 amid COVID-19 pandemic. The passengers and locals thanked the administration for resuming bus services. While speaking to ANI, one of the locals said, "We were facing a lot of difficulties as the bus stand was shut for over 3 months. I am thankful to the administration. It is important that everyone wears a mask. It would be great if the administration takes steps to spread awareness among commuters." Another passenger Mohd Latif added, "I am thankful to the administration that they have resumed the functioning of the bus stand. We were facing problems when it was not functioning. Once again, we can save time and money while travelling." Speaking to ANI, the assistant manager of Poonch Bus Stand, Rajesh Khajuria, said, "I am thankful to the district administration and police administration for helping us in resuming the services. People were facing problem as it was taking a long time for them to cover destinations." There are over 4000 active cases of COVID-19 in J-K.

