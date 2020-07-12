|
Ram Madhav visits residence of slain BJP leader Wasim Bari, demands proper security for party workers in Kashmir
Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
"All BJP leaders of the country stand by the family in this difficult situation. Those who are responsible for the act should be neutralised," Madhav said. The BJP's pointsman for J&K said the killings have pained the party. "We demand that the party workers be given proper security," Madhav, who was accompanied by Union minister Singh and BJP's J&K unit chief Ravinder Raina, told reporters in Bandipora district of north Kashmir
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Wasim Bari Pakistani cricketer
Ram Madhav, Jitendra Singh meet family of Wasim Bari in Bandipora
Credit: ANI Duration: 03:12Published
Funeral of Wasim Bari, his father and brother performed in JandK's Bandipora
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:22Published
Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party
Pilot playing into the hands of BJP: Gehlot
IndiaTimes
BJP demands CBI probe in death of party's WB MLA after meeting President Kovind
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:05Published
Gandhi family is jealous of young leaders: Uma Bharti on Rajasthan political crisis
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:22Published
Ram Madhav Indian politician
Revocation of Article 370 aimed at ending terrorism, anti-national activities in J&K: Ram Madhav
IndiaTimes
Legislative assembly for Jammu and Kashmir would be formed 'very soon': Ram Madhav"There can be a political discourse. (Let the politicians here) go to the people and tell them that we want Article 370 back. We are not opposed to the political..
IndiaTimes
Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India
One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme launched in Jammu and Kashmir's RajouriOne Nation One Nation Card is an initiative by the Government of India which enables ration cardholders to access PDS benefits from any fair price shop in the..
DNA
Bus services resume in J-K's Poonch after over 3 months
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:39Published
Lt Colonel moves Delhi HC against Army ban on appsLieutenant Colonel P K Choudhary, currently posted in Jammu & Kashmir, has said that he uses Facebook responsibly and needs it to connect with friends and family..
IndiaTimes
Ravinder Raina
"Will take revenge for every drop of blood": Ravinder Raina on gruesome killings of Wasim Bari and family
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:18Published
Bandipore district District of Jammu and Kashmir in India
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this