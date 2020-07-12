Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ram Madhav visits residence of slain BJP leader Wasim Bari, demands proper security for party workers in Kashmir

IndiaTimes Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
"All BJP leaders of the country stand by the family in this difficult situation. Those who are responsible for the act should be neutralised," Madhav said. The BJP's pointsman for J&K said the killings have pained the party. "We demand that the party workers be given proper security," Madhav, who was accompanied by Union minister Singh and BJP's J&K unit chief Ravinder Raina, told reporters in Bandipora district of north Kashmir
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Protests against killing of BJP leader Wasim Bari: All the latest updates

Protests against killing of BJP leader Wasim Bari: All the latest updates 01:27

 BJP workers protested outside the Jammu Press Club against the brutal killing of BJP leader Wasim Bari in Bandipora, J&K. Political leaders from across the spectrum condemned the incident. Police have said that Bari had been assigned 10 cops for protection, but none of them were present during the...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Wasim Bari Wasim Bari Pakistani cricketer

Ram Madhav, Jitendra Singh meet family of Wasim Bari in Bandipora [Video]

Ram Madhav, Jitendra Singh meet family of Wasim Bari in Bandipora

After the tragic death of BJP leader Wasim Bari, along with his father and brother at the hands of terrorists, Union Minister Jitendra Singh and BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav, met his family in Bandipora at the residence of the late BJP leader. All the leaders paid tribute to Wasim Bari, his father and brother. They also assured the family members of all possible help, and handed over a compensation cheque.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:12Published
Funeral of Wasim Bari, his father and brother performed in JandK's Bandipora [Video]

Funeral of Wasim Bari, his father and brother performed in JandK's Bandipora

Funeral of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Wasim Bari was performed in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district. His funeral was held along with his father and brother on July 09. All three were killed by terrorists on July 08.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:22Published

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

BJP demands CBI probe in death of party's WB MLA after meeting President Kovind [Video]

BJP demands CBI probe in death of party's WB MLA after meeting President Kovind

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation led by party's national general secretary, Kailash Vijayvargiya and Union Minister of State (MoS) for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Babul Supriyo met President Ram Nath Kovind in Delhi on July 14. They met President Kovind over death of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray, whose body was found hanging on July 13. The delegation also apprised him about the "deteriorating" law and order situation in West Bengal. While speaking to ANI, Kailash Vijayvargiya said, "Killing is being covered up as suicide. We demanded President for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe as we don't trust any agency of Bengal government." "We told that such a government has no right to be in power," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:05Published
Gandhi family is jealous of young leaders: Uma Bharti on Rajasthan political crisis [Video]

Gandhi family is jealous of young leaders: Uma Bharti on Rajasthan political crisis

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and National vice president, Uma Bharti, on July 14, held Rahul Gandhi accountable for the political crisis in Rajasthan. While speaking to ANI in Bhopal, she said, "The whole crisis in Rajasthan is due to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his family because they insult young leaders and are jealous of them." "Gandhis only want those who do 'he he he' with them to stay in government," Uma Bharti added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:22Published

Ram Madhav Ram Madhav Indian politician

Legislative assembly for Jammu and Kashmir would be formed 'very soon': Ram Madhav

 "There can be a political discourse. (Let the politicians here) go to the people and tell them that we want Article 370 back. We are not opposed to the political..
IndiaTimes

Jammu and Kashmir (state) Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India

One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme launched in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

 One Nation One Nation Card is an initiative by the Government of India which enables ration cardholders to access PDS benefits from any fair price shop in the..
DNA
Bus services resume in J-K's Poonch after over 3 months [Video]

Bus services resume in J-K's Poonch after over 3 months

Transport services in Jammu - Kashmir's Poonch district resumed after the gap of three and a half months on July 13 amid COVID-19 pandemic. The passengers and locals thanked the administration for resuming bus services. While speaking to ANI, one of the locals said, "We were facing a lot of difficulties as the bus stand was shut for over 3 months. I am thankful to the administration. It is important that everyone wears a mask. It would be great if the administration takes steps to spread awareness among commuters." Another passenger Mohd Latif added, "I am thankful to the administration that they have resumed the functioning of the bus stand. We were facing problems when it was not functioning. Once again, we can save time and money while travelling." Speaking to ANI, the assistant manager of Poonch Bus Stand, Rajesh Khajuria, said, "I am thankful to the district administration and police administration for helping us in resuming the services. People were facing problem as it was taking a long time for them to cover destinations." There are over 4000 active cases of COVID-19 in J-K.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:39Published

Lt Colonel moves Delhi HC against Army ban on apps

 Lieutenant Colonel P K Choudhary, currently posted in Jammu & Kashmir, has said that he uses Facebook responsibly and needs it to connect with friends and family..
IndiaTimes

Ravinder Raina Ravinder Raina

"Will take revenge for every drop of blood": Ravinder Raina on gruesome killings of Wasim Bari and family [Video]

"Will take revenge for every drop of blood": Ravinder Raina on gruesome killings of Wasim Bari and family

BJP's state president, Ravinder Raina reacted on the deaths of former Bandipora BJP president Sheikh Wasim Bari, along with his father and brother by the terrorists. He said, "Pakistan's terrorists have done a cowardly act by killing Sheikh Wasim Bari Sahab and his brother Umar Sultan and his father. The terrorists attacked them from behind. Sheikh Wasim was a hard working member of BJP. He was a good son of Bharat Mata. The blood of our workers will not go in vain. We will take revenge for every drop of blood. Both Pakistan and its terrorists have to pay for this sin."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:18Published

Bandipore district Bandipore district District of Jammu and Kashmir in India


Related videos from verified sources

BJP observes 12-hour bandh in North Bengal over death of party MLA [Video]

BJP observes 12-hour bandh in North Bengal over death of party MLA

BJP observed a 12-hour bandh in the districts of North Bengal to protest against the death of a party MLA. Shops in Siliguri and Raiganj were seen shut. Vandalism by protesters has also been reported..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:01Published
Sachin Pilot sacked as Dy CM and State chief, what's next in Rajasthan political crisis? | Oneindia [Video]

Sachin Pilot sacked as Dy CM and State chief, what's next in Rajasthan political crisis? | Oneindia

The Congress government in Rajasthan is on the brink as rebel leader Sachin Pilot was sacked as Deputy Chief Minister and removed as state party chief after he skipped a second meeting of MLAs today...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:36Published
BJP observes 12-hour bandh in North Bengal districts over death of party MLA [Video]

BJP observes 12-hour bandh in North Bengal districts over death of party MLA

After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called a 12-hour 'bandh' in the districts of North Bengal on July 14 to protest over the death of party MLA Debendra Nath Ray, shops in Siliguri and Raiganj were seen..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:31Published

Tweets about this