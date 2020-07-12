Global  
 

Colour of gold is 'red' in Kerala: BJP chief JP Nadda says CM's office involved in gold smuggling case

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Naada on Sunday slammed the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government over the recent gold smuggling case, saying that "colour of gold is yellow everywhere but in Kerala, it is red, red and red."
