Colour of gold is 'red' in Kerala: BJP chief JP Nadda says CM's office involved in gold smuggling case

There is community spread in some places in coastal areas of Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala CM



Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on July 17 briefed media on current COVID-19 situation in the state. He informed that there is a community spread at few places in Thiruvananthapuram district. He said, "Large number of cases in some places in coastal areas of Thiruvananthapuram district is an indication of disease spread. We can say there is community spread in these places. Govt is taking steps to coordinate all efforts to face this serious situation". 791 new COVID-19 positive cases, 133 recoveries and one death have been reported in Kerala today.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:31 Published on January 1, 1970