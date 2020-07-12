Global  
 

LDF, UDF two sides of same coin, support BJP: BJP president Nadda at Kerala event

Hindu Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
BJP president J.P. Nadda on July 12 took aim at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the gold smuggling case detected at the Thiruvananthapura
News video: 'Kerala CM Office involved in gold smuggling case': BJP president JP Nadda

 BJP president JP Nadda slammed Kerala government and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the controversial gold smuggling case. Nadda accused the CM Office of having been involved in the smuggling case. Earlier, Nadda inaugurated BJP's newly-built district committee office in Kerala. 'Dr Shyama...

