Congress leaders work the numbers to retain power in Rajasthan

Sunday, 12 July 2020
Even as the battle of one-upmanship between two Congress camps led by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot plays out in the open, state Congress leaders are busy working the numbers and calculating permutations and combinations to ensure the party's government remains safe.

The Congress strength in...
