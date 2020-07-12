Congress leaders work the numbers to retain power in Rajasthan
Sunday, 12 July 2020 () Even as the battle of one-upmanship between two Congress camps led by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot plays out in the open, state Congress leaders are busy working the numbers and calculating permutations and combinations to ensure the party's government remains safe.
Senior BJP leaders slammed the Congress on the 45th anniversary of Emergency on Thursday, alleging it still suffered from the 'Emergency mindset' and the interests of 'one family' prevailed over those..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:40Published