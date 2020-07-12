Global  
 

Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli wishes Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan a 'speedy recovery' from COVID-19

DNA Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
The Prime Minister of Nepal took to his official handle on the microblogging website Twitter and wished the "legendary actor of India" and his son a speedy recovery.
