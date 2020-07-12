Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli wishes Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan a 'speedy recovery' from COVID-19

Massive fanbase of Amitabh Bachchan is in worry after actor tested COVID-19 positive. Fans performed puja at temple in Bhopal for his recovery. Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive and admitted to hospital. Veteran actor is in stable condition with mild symptoms.
People in Kathmandu on Tuesday demonstrated in front of the Chinese Embassy to protest against Chinese Ambassador Hou Yanqi's interference in the political matters of Nepal. Demonstrators from the civic society held placards protesting against Hou's increased meeting with ruling politicos of the Himalayan Nation. As rift inside Nepal's ruling party, Nepal Communist Party (NCP), intensified the Chinese Ambassador has been holding meetings with leaders of the ruling party as well as the President Bidya Bhandari. On Sunday, Hou met the senior leader of the NCP, Madhav Kumar Nepal as well as President Bhandari and discussed various issues pertaining to the rift inside the party. She also met another NCP senior leader, Jhalnath Khanal, on Tuesday morning and discussed various issues. The meeting of Central Standing Committee of the ruling party has deferred till Wednesday 11 am with the potential of being postponed further as the duo chair- Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahalare yet to agree to a point for a solution to the ongoing problem.
Former Brigadier and defence expert S.K. Chatterjee reacted over the controversial step taken by Nepal parliament where the lower house passed an amendment to redraw the new map including Indian area of Kalapani, Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura in the constitution of the country. "We have to accept that we had a diplomatic setback, this issue should have been attended much earlier, this is not the success story of the neighborhood first policy, we need to look into is was it only domestic compulsions or domestic political requirements which drove Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli to be driving the whole issue so fast or is there a China's role also there in it," said defence expert S.K. Chatterjee. "The amendment bill has gone through the parliament that gives a different status altogether to this problem, now after this it will go for National Assembly and there after go for the President signature, there is no opposition expected enroute, because if anybody opposes this bill is going to be called anti-national, KP Sharma Oli has clear field infront of him," he added.
Nepal's lower houses of Parliament on June 13 passed a controversial bill which validate country's claim on Indian territory. The lower house passed an amendment to redraw the new map including Indian area of Kalapani, Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura in the constitution of the country. Nepal's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shivamaya Tumbahangphe had tabled the bill for discussions in the Parliament on May 31 to update the country's map and amend the Constitution. On May 20, Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli asserted that Lipulekh, Kalapani, and Limpiyadhura belong to Nepal and vowed to "reclaim" them from India through political and diplomatic efforts, as his Cabinet endorsed a new political map showing the three areas as Nepalese territory.
After actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for the coronavirus, now the latter's wife and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have contracted COVID-19. However, Jaya Bachchan has tested negative for the virus. The information was revealed by Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Twitter.
