Don't put Brahmin community in the dock over crimes of one person: Mayawati

Appearing on the side of the Brahmins in the wake of the gangster Vikas Dubey episode, BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday said the entire community should not be put in the dock over the crimes committed by one person. In a series of tweets, the BSP leader also cautioned the state government against “indulging in politics” over the issue and refrain from doing anything due to which the Brahmins feel “unsafe or terrorised”.
Govt should take strict action in Guna incident: Mayawati

 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday demanded strict action from the government in the Guna incident in which a Dalit couple consumed poison..
IndiaTimes

In Dubey death, Mayawati finds plank to placate Brahmins

 Drawing on her tried-and-tested social engineering formula, BSP chief and four-time Uttar Pradesh CM Mayawati on Sunday said the Brahmin community should not..
IndiaTimes

Before getting killed, Vikas Dubey fired nine rounds, hit three policemen

 Miraculously remaining unhurt in a overturned vehicle, gangster Vikas Dubey had snatched a pistol from the four policemen who lost consciousness being injured in..
IndiaTimes

Cops fired at Vikas Dubey in self-defence: UP government tells Supreme Court

 The Uttar Pradesh government has informed the Supreme Court that the UP Police fired back at gangster Vikas Dubey in self defence after he tried to escape and..
IndiaTimes

SC for retired judge-headed panel to probe killing of Dubey, associates in encounter

 The Supreme Court on Tuesday proposed to set up a committee headed by a retired apex court judge to inquire into the encounter killings of gangster Vikas Dubey..
IndiaTimes
Vikas Dubey asked gang members to hide looted arms at his residence: UP ADG [Video]

Vikas Dubey asked gang members to hide looted arms at his residence: UP ADG

While briefing the media in Kanpur on July 14, Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar spoke on updates of Kanpur encounter. He said, "Shashikant, an accused in the case, has also been arrested. He is one of the four accused arrested till now." "Vikas Dubey had asked his gang members to hide the looted arms and ammunition at his residence at Bikru village. During search at Vikas Dubey's residence, we recovered the looted arms," UP ADG added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:22Published

6 BSP MLAs in Rajasthan who joined Cong in focus again

 Six Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs who had joined the ruling Congress in Rajasthan in 2019 are likely to play a crucial role in case chief minister Ashok Gehlot..
IndiaTimes

Citing political unrest, BSP chief Mayawati demands President's Rule in Rajasthan
IndiaTimes

Rajasthan political crisis | ‘Tell how much money was paid to us when we joined Cong. from BSP’, former Minister asks CM Gehlot

 Rebel Congress leader Ramesh Meena hits back at Rajasthan CM over horse-trading charges
Hindu


