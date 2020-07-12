|
Don't put Brahmin community in the dock over crimes of one person: Mayawati
Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Appearing on the side of the Brahmins in the wake of the gangster Vikas Dubey episode, BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday said the entire community should not be put in the dock over the crimes committed by one person. In a series of tweets, the BSP leader also cautioned the state government against “indulging in politics” over the issue and refrain from doing anything due to which the Brahmins feel “unsafe or terrorised”.
