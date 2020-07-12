Don't put Brahmin community in the dock over crimes of one person: Mayawati

Vikas Dubey asked gang members to hide looted arms at his residence: UP ADG



While briefing the media in Kanpur on July 14, Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar spoke on updates of Kanpur encounter. He said, "Shashikant, an accused in the case, has also been arrested. He is one of the four accused arrested till now." "Vikas Dubey had asked his gang members to hide the looted arms and ammunition at his residence at Bikru village. During search at Vikas Dubey's residence, we recovered the looted arms," UP ADG added.

