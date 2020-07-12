|
Hindutva leader Tapan Ghosh dies battling Covid-19
Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
A former RSS leader, Ghosh is the second politician in the state to die due to Covid-19. Last month, Trinamool Congress MLA succumbed to the contagion. Condoling Ghosh's death, senior BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta said he was one of the most dedicated persons fighting for the unity of Hindus in West Bengal.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Swapan Dasgupta Indian politician, journalist and columnist
China will respond: Swapan Dasgupta
IndiaTimes
Hindutva Political concept (type of Hindu nationalism)
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
More cities to come under lockdown as India's Covid tally surges to nearly 8.5 lakhAs the country's Covid-19 tally rose to nearly 8.5 lakh, authorities were getting ready to reimpose lockdown for varying periods in more cities, including in..
IndiaTimes
Florida reports more than 15,000 new cases of COVID-19, setting new US daily highFlorida's COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread, as the state reported 15,300 new cases on Sunday, July 12.
USATODAY.com
'We do expect deaths to go up,' warns White House COVID-19 task force's Adm. Giroir as cases riseGiroir, who oversees coronavirus testing, said mask wearing was "essential" to stopping the spread and that reinstating lockdowns was "on the table."
USATODAY.com
All India Trinamool Congress Political party in India
TMC government has to go lock, stock and barrel: J P NaddaLauding Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee for fighting for a united India and opposing the "appeasement politics" of Jawaharlal Nehru, Nadda said it is..
IndiaTimes
'Racist, misogynist': Sambit Patra slams TMC leader for likening FM Nirmala Sitharaman to 'Kala Nagini'Meanwhile, the Centre and the state have been in a state of conflict, with the BJP eyeing to wrench West Bengal away from the TMC as the assembly election..
DNA
TMC MP's remark on FM Sitharaman is racist, misogynistic: Sambit Patra
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:47Published
Hinduism Religion and way of life
Bodies of 2 COVID patients swapped at AIIMS
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:46Published
Devotees flock to Delhi's Bankhandi Mahadev Temple on 1st Monday of 'Sawan' month
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:05Published
West Bengal State in Eastern India
Quarantine facilities to be set up at Eden Gardens for police personnel: CAB president
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:14Published
Heavy downpour causes water-logging in WB's Siliguri
Credit: ANI Duration: 03:45Published
Surat gold jewellery industry incurring losses due shortage of artisans
Credit: ANI Duration: 03:00Published
WB govt expands areas under lockdown, imposes tougher restrictions
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:41Published
Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party
Madhya Pradesh: MLA Pradyuman Singh Lodhi leaves Congress, joins BJP in presence of Shivraj Singh ChouhanNow, the strength of the Congress in the state Assembly has reduced to 91.
DNA
Hema Malini dismisses rumours of ill health, says she's 'absolutely fine'
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:20Published
'Sad to see Sachin Pilot being sidelined by Congress': BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia backs 'erstwhile colleague'Notably, the situation in Rajasthan has eerie callbacks to the crisis in Madhya Pradesh Congress months ago.
DNA
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this