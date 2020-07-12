Global  
 

Hindutva leader Tapan Ghosh dies battling Covid-19

IndiaTimes Sunday, 12 July 2020
A former RSS leader, Ghosh is the second politician in the state to die due to Covid-19. Last month, Trinamool Congress MLA succumbed to the contagion. Condoling Ghosh's death, senior BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta said he was one of the most dedicated persons fighting for the unity of Hindus in West Bengal.
