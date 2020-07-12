|
Reference in FIR to Dy CM riled his camp, revealed rift
Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
The ongoing rift between Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot has been a poorly kept secret within the state Congress, but it has come out in the open with the Special Operations Group (SOG) filing an FIR against two persons arrested on Saturday for trying to topple the Gehlot government which also has a reference to the deputy CM.
