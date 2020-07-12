Global  
 

Reference in FIR to Dy CM riled his camp, revealed rift

IndiaTimes Sunday, 12 July 2020
The ongoing rift between Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot has been a poorly kept secret within the state Congress, but it has come out in the open with the Special Operations Group (SOG) filing an FIR against two persons arrested on Saturday for trying to topple the Gehlot government which also has a reference to the deputy CM.
Ashok Gehlot Ashok Gehlot Indian politician

6 BSP MLAs in Rajasthan who joined Cong in focus again

 Six Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs who had joined the ruling Congress in Rajasthan in 2019 are likely to play a crucial role in case chief minister Ashok Gehlot..
IndiaTimes

Congress ejects Pilot as dy CM, PCC chief amid Raj turbulence

 The bitter feud between Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and his challenger Sachin Pilot reached the point of no return with Congress on Tuesday sacking the latter as..
IndiaTimes
State Cabinet, Council of Ministers meetings at CM Ashok Gehlot's residence concludes [Video]

State Cabinet, Council of Ministers meetings at CM Ashok Gehlot's residence concludes

Rajasthan ministers left from the residence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for Fairmont Hotel, after the State Cabinet and Council of Ministers meetings concluded on night of July 14. Earlier today, Sachin Pilot was removed as Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan PCC Chief. Govind Singh Dotasra has been appointed as the new PCC chief. The decision was taken after a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting at the Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur, Rajasthan earlier today. The Rajasthan Congress is in turmoil over the past few days. Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published

Management which was working in MP, same team is working now: Gehlot on Rajasthan political crisis

 "After independence for the first time, a government (in the Centre) has come which is toppling governments in the country on the basis of money power. This has..
IndiaTimes

Sachin Pilot Sachin Pilot Indian politician

Political quarantine with Covid front as Haryana resort turns nucleus of Rajasthan Cong drama

 A picturesque resort on a rocky sweep of the Aravalis south of Gurgaon became a ‘Covid quarantine centre’ earlier this week, soon after the 20 Rajasthan..
IndiaTimes

Sanjay Jha defends Pilot, gets suspended

 Congress on Tuesday suspended Sanjay Jha from the party for indiscipline, a move that appeared triggered by his defence of Sachin Pilot. In wake of Rajasthan..
IndiaTimes
Watch: Congress leaders show victory sign at Jaipur hotel [Video]

Watch: Congress leaders show victory sign at Jaipur hotel

A video has been released showing Congress leaders at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur. The leaders showed victory signs after the recent developments. Qazi Nizamuddin, Joginder Singh Awana, Shafia Zubair, Mahendra Choudhary, Neeraj Dangi, Hakam Ali and Manisha Panwar can be seen in the video. Congress MLAs of the state have been staying at the hotel since July 14 when they were brought here after CLP meet. Earlier in the day, Sachin Pilot was removed as Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan PCC Chief and Govind Singh Dotasra has been appointed as the new PCC chief.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published

Rajasthan Rajasthan State in Northern India

Rahul Gandhi current affairs, history series put off

 Rahul Gandhi’s promised video series on history and current affairs, which was to be launched on Twitter on Tuesday, was put off due to the developments in..
IndiaTimes

