Reference in FIR to Dy CM riled his camp, revealed rift

State Cabinet, Council of Ministers meetings at CM Ashok Gehlot's residence concludes



Rajasthan ministers left from the residence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for Fairmont Hotel, after the State Cabinet and Council of Ministers meetings concluded on night of July 14. Earlier today, Sachin Pilot was removed as Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan PCC Chief. Govind Singh Dotasra has been appointed as the new PCC chief. The decision was taken after a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting at the Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur, Rajasthan earlier today. The Rajasthan Congress is in turmoil over the past few days. Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs.

