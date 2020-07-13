|
Rajasthan govt crisis: Cong claims support of 109 MLAs
Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Hours after Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot declared open rebellion and claimed that the Ashok Gehlot government in the state is in minority, Congress leader Avinash Pande on Monday said 109 MLAs have signed a letter of support to the chief minister.
