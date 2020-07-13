Global  
 

Rajasthan govt crisis: Cong claims support of 109 MLAs

IndiaTimes Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Hours after Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot declared open rebellion and claimed that the Ashok Gehlot government in the state is in minority, Congress leader Avinash Pande on Monday said 109 MLAs have signed a letter of support to the chief minister.
Video credit: ANI
 The MLAs of Congress party in Rajasthan held press conference amid the speculation of political crisis in the state. According to the sources, Almost 30 Congress MLAs and some independent MLAs met state president Sachin Pilot and have pledged their support to him with whatever decision he...

 The Congress Legislative Party has issued a whip to its MLAs to attend a meeting on Monday in Jaipur and will face disciplinary action if they absent themselves..
IndiaTimes
BJP MP and former Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore slammed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's government by saying that Congress has made Rajasthan politics a 'junk'. He reacted on political tussle between Chief Minister Gehlot and deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot by saying that 'fight your internal battle internally, why they are bothering people.'

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:06Published
Rajasthan Congress In-charge Avinash Pande on July 13 held a press conference with party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala in Jaipur. He said, "A whip has been issued to all party MLAs to be mandatorily present at Congress Legislature Party meeting to be held tomorrow morning. Strict disciplinary action will be taken against any MLA who is absent without mentioning personal/special reason."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:03Published

 As of now, many MLAs, who are believed to be in the Pilot camp, are also in Delhi to meet the party leadership.
DNA

Reference in FIR to Dy CM riled his camp, revealed rift

 The ongoing rift between Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot has been a poorly kept secret within the state Congress, but it has come out in..
IndiaTimes

The meeting led by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with Congress party MLAs concluded on July 12. Rajasthan Congress In-charge Avinash Pande attended the meeting. After the meeting he said, "Congress government is strong and we will fight against them (who attempt to destabilise the state government". The crisis in the Rajasthan unit of the Congress heightened on July 12 with party veteran and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Deputy CM Sachin Pilot involved in a power tussle, with the CM blaming the BJP for attempting to topple the state government by poaching MLAs. A meeting of Congress Legislative Party (CLP) will be held at Gehlot's residence at 10:30 am on July 13.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:08Published

No threat to Ashok Gehlot government, Rajasthan Congress on Sachin Pilot's Delhi visit

 Congress General Secretary In-Charge of Rajasthan, Avinash Pandey has submitted a report to party's interim president Sonia Gandhi and said that there's no..
DNA

The meeting which was held between Congress MLAs and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence has been concluded now. After attending the meeting, Congress MLA Rajendra Gudda said, "Gehlot ji has the majority. We are also making efforts and some BJP MLAs are in our contact." The meeting was called after the crisis in Rajasthan Congress intensified with Gehlot and his Deputy CM Sachin Pilot at loggerheads. According to sources, around 75 MLAs including ministers were present in the meeting at Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's residence. Congress has 107 MLAs and the Gehlot government is supported by 10 Independent MLAs and two each from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Bharatiya Tribal Party while BJP has 72 seats in the 200-member Assembly.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:03Published

When will we wake up? Kapil Sibal voices angst over Congress crisis

 As the Rajasthan Congress drama stoked the barely-forgotten memories of government collapse in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, worry lines deepened in party ranks..
IndiaTimes

After days of speculation, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has openly rebelled, claiming the support of 30 Congress legislators and some independent MLAs. His camp issued a statement..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:52Published
There is a political crisis brewing within the Rajasthan government. An angry Deputy CM Sachin Pilot has gathered MLAs loyal to him while Chief Minister Ashok Ashok Gehlot has called a meeting of..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 08:39Published
After the Congress government in Rajasthan accused the BJP of making attempts to topple the state government, several Congress ministers and MLAs met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence on..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:06Published

 Hours after Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot declared open rebellion and claimed that the Ashok Gehlot government in the state is in minority,...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNA

Ex-Manipur MLA blames Cong. for crisis

 A former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA has accused two Congress lawmakers of forcing him to sign a resignation letter that led to a political crisis in
Hindu


