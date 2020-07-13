Global  
 

Vivek Oberoi wishes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her family a speedy recovery after they test positive for COVID-19

Bollywood Life Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Vivek Oberoi has wished Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and his daughter a speedy recovery after they tested positive for coronavirus.
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya test positive for COVID-19

Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya test positive for COVID-19 01:39

 After actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for the coronavirus, now the latter's wife and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have contracted COVID-19. However, Jaya Bachchan has tested negative for the virus. The information was revealed...

