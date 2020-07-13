Vivek Oberoi wishes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her family a speedy recovery after they test positive for COVID-19

After actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for the coronavirus, now the latter's wife and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have contracted COVID-19. However, Jaya Bachchan has tested negative for the virus. The information was revealed...
CNN reports that Bollywood Legend Amitabh Bachchan has been hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus. The news was revealed Saturday from his official Twitter account. "I have tested CoviD..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:38Published