Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

China's CanSino in talks for COVID-19 vaccine Phase III trial overseas

Hindu Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
CanSino Biologics is in talks with Russia, Brazil, Chile and Saudi Arabia to conduct large-scale vaccine trials.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

China Approves COVID-19 Vaccine For Military Use [Video]

China Approves COVID-19 Vaccine For Military Use

The Chinese government has announced the approval of an experimental Covid-19 vaccine. According to CNN, the new vaccine is only approved for use in the country's military personnel. The vaccine,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published
Coronavirus Vaccine From China Is Safe In Early Trial [Video]

Coronavirus Vaccine From China Is Safe In Early Trial

A coronavirus vaccine developed by CanSino Biologics Inc appears to be safe. It induced a rapid immune response in its first human trial, Reuters reports. This vaccine did not cause any serious adverse..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:39Published
China says vaccine ready for second phase trial [Video]

China says vaccine ready for second phase trial

China's National Health Commission said on Friday that some COVID-19 vaccines are set to complete their second-phase clinical trials in July. Lauren Anthony reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:01Published

Related news from verified sources

China's CanSino in talks for Covid vaccine Phase III trial overseas

 (MENAFN - Gulf Times) Chinese vaccine developer CanSino Biologics is in talks with Russia, Brazil, Chile and Saudi Arabia to launch a Phase III tri...
MENAFN.com


Tweets about this