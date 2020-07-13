China's CanSino in talks for COVID-19 vaccine Phase III trial overseas
Monday, 13 July 2020 (
16 minutes ago) CanSino Biologics is in talks with Russia, Brazil, Chile and Saudi Arabia to conduct large-scale vaccine trials.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
China Approves COVID-19 Vaccine For Military Use
The Chinese government has announced the approval of an experimental Covid-19 vaccine.
According to CNN, the new vaccine is only approved for use in the country's military personnel.
The vaccine,..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:30 Published 2 weeks ago
Coronavirus Vaccine From China Is Safe In Early Trial
A coronavirus vaccine developed by CanSino Biologics Inc appears to be safe. It induced a rapid immune response in its first human trial, Reuters reports. This vaccine did not cause any serious adverse..
Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:39 Published on May 22, 2020
China says vaccine ready for second phase trial
China's National Health Commission said on Friday that some COVID-19 vaccines are set to complete their second-phase clinical trials in July. Lauren Anthony reports.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:01 Published on May 15, 2020
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this