Sachin Pilot is not responding to calls :Rajasthan Congress in-charge
Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Ahead of the Congress legislature party meeting, party's Rajasthan In-charge Avinash Pande has said that Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot is not responding to calls and has not been communicating.
Sachin Pilot Indian politician
Congress ready to listen to Sachin Pilot, but indiscipline will not be tolerated, says Avinash Pandey
IndiaTimes
Sachin Pilot likely to be sacked from Congress but won't join BJP: SourcesCongress is in no mood to pacify Sachin Pilot while BJP has hinted that he's unlikely to join the saffron party.
DNA
Rajasthan govt crisis: Cong claims support of 109 MLAsHours after Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot declared open rebellion and claimed that the Ashok Gehlot government in the state is in minority,..
IndiaTimes
Sachin Pilot to skip Congress Legislative Assembly meeting at Gehlot residence today, claims support of 30 MLAsAs of now, many MLAs, who are believed to be in the Pilot camp, are also in Delhi to meet the party leadership.
DNA
United States Congress Legislature of the United States
Rahul Gandhi questions Centre's claim of India's 'good position' in Covid-19 battleThe Congress leader on Monday tweeted a graph depicting the "ideal curve" for Covid-19 cases. The graph shows the seven-day count of average coronavirus cases in..
IndiaTimes
Congress made Rajasthan politics a 'junk': Rajyavardhan Rathore
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:06Published
Rajasthan State in Northern India
Rajasthan Congress issues whip to MLAs for CLP meeting todayThe Congress Legislative Party has issued a whip to its MLAs to attend a meeting on Monday in Jaipur and will face disciplinary action if they absent themselves..
IndiaTimes
Rajasthan Congress issues whip to MLAs for CLP meeting on July 13
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:03Published
