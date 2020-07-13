Global  
 

Sachin Pilot is not responding to calls :Rajasthan Congress in-charge

IndiaTimes Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Ahead of the Congress legislature party meeting, party's Rajasthan In-charge Avinash Pande has said that Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot is not responding to calls and has not been communicating.
News video: Rajasthan political crisis: 'Congress will complete full term', says MLAs after meeting Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan political crisis: 'Congress will complete full term', says MLAs after meeting Sachin Pilot 02:42

 The MLAs of Congress party in Rajasthan held press conference amid the speculation of political crisis in the state. According to the sources, Almost 30 Congress MLAs and some independent MLAs met state president Sachin Pilot and have pledged their support to him with whatever decision he...

Sachin Pilot Sachin Pilot Indian politician

Sachin Pilot likely to be sacked from Congress but won't join BJP: Sources

 Congress is in no mood to pacify Sachin Pilot while BJP has hinted that he's unlikely to join the saffron party.
DNA

Rajasthan govt crisis: Cong claims support of 109 MLAs

 Hours after Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot declared open rebellion and claimed that the Ashok Gehlot government in the state is in minority,..
IndiaTimes

Sachin Pilot to skip Congress Legislative Assembly meeting at Gehlot residence today, claims support of 30 MLAs

 As of now, many MLAs, who are believed to be in the Pilot camp, are also in Delhi to meet the party leadership.
DNA

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

Rahul Gandhi questions Centre's claim of India's 'good position' in Covid-19 battle

 The Congress leader on Monday tweeted a graph depicting the "ideal curve" for Covid-19 cases. The graph shows the seven-day count of average coronavirus cases in..
IndiaTimes
Congress made Rajasthan politics a 'junk': Rajyavardhan Rathore [Video]

Congress made Rajasthan politics a 'junk': Rajyavardhan Rathore

BJP MP and former Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore slammed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's government by saying that Congress has made Rajasthan politics a 'junk'. He reacted on political tussle between Chief Minister Gehlot and deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot by saying that 'fight your internal battle internally, why they are bothering people.'

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:06Published

Rajasthan Rajasthan State in Northern India

Rajasthan Congress issues whip to MLAs for CLP meeting today

 The Congress Legislative Party has issued a whip to its MLAs to attend a meeting on Monday in Jaipur and will face disciplinary action if they absent themselves..
IndiaTimes
Rajasthan Congress issues whip to MLAs for CLP meeting on July 13 [Video]

Rajasthan Congress issues whip to MLAs for CLP meeting on July 13

Rajasthan Congress In-charge Avinash Pande on July 13 held a press conference with party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala in Jaipur. He said, "A whip has been issued to all party MLAs to be mandatorily present at Congress Legislature Party meeting to be held tomorrow morning. Strict disciplinary action will be taken against any MLA who is absent without mentioning personal/special reason."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:03Published

CM Gehlot's meeting with Congress MLAs concludes [Video]

CM Gehlot's meeting with Congress MLAs concludes

The meeting which was held between Congress MLAs and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence has been concluded now. After attending the meeting, Congress MLA Rajendra Gudda said,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:03Published
Rajasthan political crisis: Congress is strong, says state party in-charge [Video]

Rajasthan political crisis: Congress is strong, says state party in-charge

The meeting led by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with Congress party MLAs concluded on July 12. Rajasthan Congress In-charge Avinash Pande attended the meeting. After the meeting he said,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:08Published
Rajasthan latest: Sachin Pilot claims 30+ MLAs support; CM Gehlot holds meet [Video]

Rajasthan latest: Sachin Pilot claims 30+ MLAs support; CM Gehlot holds meet

After days of speculation, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has openly rebelled, claiming the support of 30 Congress legislators and some independent MLAs. His camp issued a statement..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:52Published

Sachin Pilot is not responding to calls :Rajasthan Congress in-charge

 Ahead of the Congress legislature party meeting, party's Rajasthan In-charge Avinash Pande has said that Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot is not responding to...
IndiaTimes

Congress says at least 109 MLAs supporting Gehlot, issues whip for Rajasthan CLP meeting today
Indian Express

Rajasthan Government Crisis LIVE Updates: Congress legislative party meeting today as Pilot claims Gehlot govt in minority
Indian Express


