Suicide or murder? BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy found hanging near residence in West Bengal's Hemtabad

Rajasthan political crisis: BJP will not be successful in its attempts to topple Congress govt, says Congress MLA



Meeting of Congress Legislative Party (CLC) will begin at the residence of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at 10.30 am on July 13. While speaking to media, the MLA of Congress, Mahender Chaudhary said, "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not be successful in its attempts to topple Congress government in Rajasthan. All our Congress MLAs and our alliance MLAs are with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, all of them will be attending the meeting of Congress Legislative Party today." On being asked if Sachin Pilot will be attending the Congress CLC meeting today, Chaudhary added, 'Hum toh narazgi hi nahi maante kisi prakaar ki. Everyone will be attending the CLP meeting today."

