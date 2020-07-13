Global  
 

Suicide or murder? BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy found hanging near residence in West Bengal's Hemtabad

DNA Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
BJP West Bengal and Roy's family has claimed that he was "killed and then hung". On the other hand, a suicide note was found from the MLA's pocket.
