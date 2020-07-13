|
'Suspected heinous killing' of Debendra Nath Ray speaks of 'gunda raj' in West Bengal: BJP
Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
BJP president JP Nadda on Monday termed the death of party leader Debendra Nath Ray as a "suspected heinous killing" and alleged that it showed the "gunda raj and failure of law and order" under the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal. Ray was found hanging near his home in Hemtabad area of North Dinajpur district on Monday morning.
