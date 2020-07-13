Global  
 

'Suspected heinous killing' of Debendra Nath Ray speaks of 'gunda raj' in West Bengal: BJP

IndiaTimes Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
BJP president JP Nadda on Monday termed the death of party leader Debendra Nath Ray as a "suspected heinous killing" and alleged that it showed the "gunda raj and failure of law and order" under the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal. ​​Ray was found hanging near his home in Hemtabad area of North Dinajpur district on Monday morning.
