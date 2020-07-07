|
Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Anantnag
Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Anantnag District in Jammu and Kashmir, India
Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's AnantnagAs the joint searching team cordoned the suspected spot, hiding terrorists fired upon them which was retaliated and an encounter was triggered.
DNA
Two terrorists gunned down in Jammu and Kashmir's AnantnagAs per preliminary identifications, both terrorists belong to the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).
DNA
Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, one terrorist gunned downAs the joint searching team cordoned the suspected spot, hiding terrorists fired upon them which was retaliated and an encounter was triggered.
DNA
Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India
'Agripreneurs meet' held to encourage farmers for agricultural production in JandK's Kathua
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:19Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this