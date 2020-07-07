Global  
 

Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Anantnag

IndiaTimes Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in JandK's Anantnag

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in JandK's Anantnag 01:15

 An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the early hours of July 13 in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. The encounter took place at Srigufwara area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are present at the spot. Further details are awaited in this regard.

Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

 As the joint searching team cordoned the suspected spot, hiding terrorists fired upon them which was retaliated and an encounter was triggered.
DNA

Two terrorists gunned down in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

 As per preliminary identifications, both terrorists belong to the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).
DNA

Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, one terrorist gunned down

 As the joint searching team cordoned the suspected spot, hiding terrorists fired upon them which was retaliated and an encounter was triggered.
DNA

'Agripreneurs meet' held to encourage farmers for agricultural production in JandK's Kathua [Video]

'Agripreneurs meet' held to encourage farmers for agricultural production in JandK's Kathua

Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu organized 'Agripreneurs meet' in JandK's Kathua. The meeting was held at Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in Kathua on July 12. It was conducted to encourage farmers for processing and value addition in agricultural production. While speaking to ANI, one of the farmers said, "Processing will reduce wastage and improve our income."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:19Published

Sopore encounter: 1 terrorist killed by security forces [Video]

Sopore encounter: 1 terrorist killed by security forces

One unidentified terrorist has been killed so far in an encounter in Baramulla district of JandK on July 12. The encounter took place at Rebban area of Sopore. The identification and group-affiliation..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published
Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J and K's Sopore [Video]

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J and K's Sopore

An encounter began between security forces and terrorists in the early hours of Sunday at Rebban area of Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir. Police and security forces are present at the spot. Further details..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:17Published
Pulwama encounter: Terrorist shot down, 3 security personnel injured in J&K [Video]

Pulwama encounter: Terrorist shot down, 3 security personnel injured in J&K

A terrorist was gunned down in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. The encounter broke out in Pulwama's Goosu area on Tuesday early morning. Police and security forces are..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:05Published

Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Anantnag
IndiaTimes


