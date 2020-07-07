Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Anantnag

'Agripreneurs meet' held to encourage farmers for agricultural production in JandK's Kathua



Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu organized 'Agripreneurs meet' in JandK's Kathua. The meeting was held at Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in Kathua on July 12. It was conducted to encourage farmers for processing and value addition in agricultural production. While speaking to ANI, one of the farmers said, "Processing will reduce wastage and improve our income."

