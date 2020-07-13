|
Travancore royal family's rights in Padmanabhaswamy temple affairs upheld
Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the rights of the Travancore royal family in the affairs of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple of Thiruvananthapuram. A bench headed by U.U. Lalit said the administrative committee will manage the temple affairs while the district judge of Thiruvanathpuram will be the chairperson of the...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this