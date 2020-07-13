|
Maharashtra Board HSC Exams 2020: MSBSHSE likely to declare class 10th result tomorrow at mahresult.nic.in
Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
More than 31 lakh candidates have appeared for MSBSHSE HSC and SSC examinations 2020. The class 10th results will be declared at the board's official website mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, www.mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board of education in Indian state of Maharashtra
Maharashtra Board Class 10th, Class 12th Results: MSBSHSE likely to declare result of HSC exams 2020 next weekMaharashtra HSC 2020 results will be declared at the board's official website mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in and mahresult.nic.in. More than 31 lakh candidates..
DNA
Maharashtra State in Western India
2014 support offer was 'ploy' to keep Sena away from BJP: Sharad PawarNCP president Sharad Pawar has said his offer of outside support to the BJP in 2014 to form govt in Maharashtra was a "political ploy" aimed to keep the Shiv..
IndiaTimes
Place 2-child cap for panchayat polls, Union minister tells UPUnion minister Sanjeev Balyan has made an appeal to the Uttar Pradesh government to bring a law and bar those having more than two children from contesting..
IndiaTimes
Kanpur encounter: Aides of Vikas Dubey sent for judicial custody till July 21
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:09Published
With 2,627 new COVID-19 cases, Karnataka's active case toll leaves Delhi behind
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:56Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this