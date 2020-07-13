Maharashtra Board HSC Exams 2020: MSBSHSE likely to declare class 10th result tomorrow at mahresult.nic.in

With 2,627 new COVID-19 cases, Karnataka's active case toll leaves Delhi behind



With the highest single-day spike of 28,637 cases and 551 fatalities in last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 8,49,553 on July 12 even as the recovery rate marginally improved to 62.93 per cent. Maharashtra with more than 2.4 lakh cases continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. The state reported 7,827 new cases and 173 deaths in the last 24 hours. Tamil Nadu, being second worst affected state by the deadly virus, reported 68 deaths and 4244 new COVID-19 positive cases today. On the other hand, the national capital reported 1,573 COVID-19 cases, 2,276 recoveries and 37 deaths on Sunday. Delhi Government informed that 9,443 RTPCR tests and 11,793 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the state today. Total number of tests done so far stands at 789,853.

