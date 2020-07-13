Global  
 

Maharashtra Board HSC Exams 2020: MSBSHSE likely to declare class 10th result tomorrow at mahresult.nic.in

DNA Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
More than 31 lakh candidates have appeared for MSBSHSE HSC and SSC examinations 2020. The class 10th results will be declared at the board's official website mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, www.mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in.
