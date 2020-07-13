Global  
 

BJP adopts 'wait and watch policy' on Rajasthan: Sources

IndiaTimes Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Asked if there is a possibility of Sachin Pilot joining the BJP, the sources quickly stated, "One thing is definite that Pilot has made up his mind that he will not work with Gehlot. But whether or not he will join BJP, the leaders of the party are not passing out any sort of statements freely."
Rajasthan political crisis: Sachin Pilot sends legal notice to Congress MLA Giriraj Malinga over bribery accusations

 A statement released by Sachin Pilot's office stated that he has sued Giriraj Malinga over 'false and malicious statement' made by him in the press.
DNA

Sachin Pilot sends legal notice to Congress MLA Malinga over horse-trading charge

 Sachin Pilot, who has been sacked as deputy CM of Rajasthan and PCC president, has served a legal notice to Congress MLA Giriraj Singh Malinga for his statement..
IndiaTimes

Another breather for Sachin Pilot camp, Rajasthan HC verdict on July 24

 Rajasthan High Court will pronounce on July 24 order on a petition filed by former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs.
DNA
Rajasthan HC to give verdict on Sachin Pilot's plea on July 24: Speaker CP Joshi's Lawyer [Video]

Disqualification notice by Assembly Speaker was issued to Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs on the same day of complaint. Lawyer Mukul Rohtagi, who is representing Sachin Pilot, at Rajasthan High Court said, "Less time given for reply than as stated in rules. No reasons recorded for issuing notice." While speaking to media in Jaipur on July 21, the lawyer of Speaker CP Joshi, Prateek Kasliwal said, "Hearing has concluded. Rajasthan High Court has fixed July 24 as date for passing order. Hearing before Speaker has also been deferred by the court."

Covid-19: After facing flak, UP now ahead of Maharashtra, Delhi in conducting tests

 Uttar Pradesh has moved ahead of Maharashtra and Delhi — states with high caseloads — in conducting more tests for the novel coronavirus in the last two..
IndiaTimes

HC breather for Pilot camp till Friday, but Congress readies counter-strike

 Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot called a cabinet meeting at his residence on Tuesday to review the state’s Covid-19 and financial situation in the state..
IndiaTimes

CR Patil takes charge as Gujarat BJP president [Video]

CR Patil takes charge as Gujarat BJP president

CR Patil took charge as the new President of BJP's Gujarat unit at the party office on July 21. He took charge in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel. He is a Lok Sabha MP from Gujarat's Navsari. BJP president JP Nadda appointed CR Patil as the president of Gujarat unit.

Social distancing norms disappear during grand welcome of BJP leader who fought COVID [Video]

Social distancing norms disappear during grand welcome of BJP leader who fought COVID

BJP leader Sunil Ram in Bihar's Begusarai returned home after winning his fight against coronavirus on July 21. Overjoyed BJP supporters given rousing welcome with drums overlooking social distancing norms. Most of the people were not wearing mask. The leader was least bothered about the spread of infection.

Uttarakhand HC upholds law on state control of shrines

 The Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday dismissed two writ petitions, including one by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy, which challenged the constitutional..
IndiaTimes

Congress losing leaders, will become party of tweets: BJP

 In a swipe at Rahul Gandhi over his regular tweets attacking the central government, the BJP said on Tuesday that the Congress will become a "party of tweets" as..
IndiaTimes

SOG team was deliberately made to wait by BJP's Haryana Police: Rajasthan Congress chief [Video]

SOG team was deliberately made to wait by BJP's Haryana Police: Rajasthan Congress chief

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on July 18 reacted on Special Operations Group team's visit to Manesar on July 17. He said, "Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) team was made to wait..

Sachin Pilot skips CLP meet again, sources says in talks with BJP | Oneindia News [Video]

Sachin Pilot skips CLP meet again, sources says in talks with BJP | Oneindia News

As the Rajasthan crisis rages on, Rebel Sachin Pilot skipped the second meeting today of Rajasthan MLAs after the Congress invited him last night to come and sort out the dispute. The seething Deputy..

CM Gehlot's meeting with Congress MLAs concludes [Video]

CM Gehlot's meeting with Congress MLAs concludes

The meeting which was held between Congress MLAs and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence has been concluded now. After attending the meeting, Congress MLA Rajendra Gudda said,..

Cong losing leaders, will become party of tweets: BJP

 In a swipe at Rahul Gandhi over his regular tweets attacking the central government, the BJP said on Tuesday that the Congress will become a "party of tweets" as...
IndiaTimes

Rajasthan govt crisis: Rahul's envy causing Cong's destruction, says Uma Bharti

 Amid the crisis in the Congress government in neighbouring Rajasthan, senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Uma Bharti on Monday accused...
IndiaTimes


