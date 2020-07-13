|
BJP adopts 'wait and watch policy' on Rajasthan: Sources
Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Asked if there is a possibility of Sachin Pilot joining the BJP, the sources quickly stated, "One thing is definite that Pilot has made up his mind that he will not work with Gehlot. But whether or not he will join BJP, the leaders of the party are not passing out any sort of statements freely."
