Related videos from verified sources A look back at Kelly Preston’s most iconic 90s film roles



John Travolta's wife had a remarkable 3-decade-long Hollywood career. Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO Duration: 02:20 Published 47 minutes ago Kelly Preston: 1962-2020



Kelly Preston has died aged 57. The actress, model and wife of John Travolta, had privately been having treatment for breast cancer for the past two years. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published 2 hours ago Actress Kelly Preston dies aged 57, husband John Travolta confirms



Actress Kelly Preston, the wife of John Travolta, has died aged 57.Preston, who starred in films such as Mischief, Twins and Jerry Maguire, lost her two-year battle with breast cancer, Travolta said in.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:42 Published 3 hours ago

