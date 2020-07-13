Global  
 

Pawan Kalyan wishes for Amitabh Bachchan's speedy recovery; says, 'Our family prayed when you were injured on set of Coolie'

Bollywood Life Monday, 13 July 2020
Pawan Kalyan will be next seen in Vakeel Saab, which is the official remake of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Pink. It also featured Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Angad Bedi and Vijay Verma in pivotal roles
News video: Priyanka, Shahid wish Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek a speedy recovery from Covid-19

Priyanka, Shahid wish Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek a speedy recovery from Covid-19 03:38

 Bollywood wishes Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan speedy recovery from Covid-19. Priyanka Chopra, Shahid Kapoor & several others took to Twitter sending their support and prayers. Big B shared the news on Twitter after being tested positive. He appealed to everyone who had met him in the...

