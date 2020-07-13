Global  
 

BJP calls for 12-hour 'bandh' in North Bengal districts over party MLA's death

IndiaTimes Monday, 13 July 2020
The West Bengal BJP leadership on Monday called for a 12-hour bandh in the districts of North Bengal on July 13 over the death of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy. The Hemtabad MLA Roy's body was found hanging outside his residence in the Uttar Dinajpur district earlier in the day. Following this, members and workers of the state unit of BJP staged a protest in Kolkata.
