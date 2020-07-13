Mohanlal pens a heartwarming note for son Pranav on his 29th birthday; says, 'My little man is not so little any more'

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Dad Surprises Son on his Birthday During Coronavirus



This little boy was sheltering in place during the coronavirus pandemic. For his birthday, his dad surprised him with a few presents. He wore a protective suit and hugged him tightly. The kid was.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:38 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Mohanlal on son Pranav's birthday: My little man is not so little any more Malayalam icon Mohanlal has penned a note wishing his son, actor Pranav Mohanlal, on the latter's 29th birthday on Monday, saying that his little man is not so...

Mid-Day 6 hours ago



Mohanlal wishes his 'not so little man' Pranav on birthday with then and now photo Mohanlal took to his social media pages and wished son Pranav Mohanlal on his birthday.

DNA 12 hours ago





Tweets about this