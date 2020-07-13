Mohanlal pens a heartwarming note for son Pranav on his 29th birthday; says, 'My little man is not so little any more'
Monday, 13 July 2020 (
31 minutes ago) Pranav will next be seen in "Hridayam", while Mohanlal's upcoming films are "Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham", "Drishyam 2" and "Ram"
Video credit: Jukin Media - Published
22 hours ago
This dad invented a game using balloons to keep his son entertained while sheltering in place. He filled the little boy's crib with balloons. The boy kicked them out gleefully while his dad caught them and put them back in the crib as fast as he could.
Dad Invents Game Using Balloons to Entertain Son During Quarantine 02:48
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Dad Surprises Son on his Birthday During Coronavirus
This little boy was sheltering in place during the coronavirus pandemic. For his birthday, his dad surprised him with a few presents. He wore a protective suit and hugged him tightly. The kid was..
Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:38 Published 3 weeks ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this