Mohanlal pens a heartwarming note for son Pranav on his 29th birthday; says, 'My little man is not so little any more'

Bollywood Life Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Pranav will next be seen in "Hridayam", while Mohanlal's upcoming films are "Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham", "Drishyam 2" and "Ram"
News video: Dad Invents Game Using Balloons to Entertain Son During Quarantine

Dad Invents Game Using Balloons to Entertain Son During Quarantine 02:48

 This dad invented a game using balloons to keep his son entertained while sheltering in place. He filled the little boy's crib with balloons. The boy kicked them out gleefully while his dad caught them and put them back in the crib as fast as he could.

