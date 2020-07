You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources COVID-19: Mumbai Dabbawalas perform prayer for Amitabh Bachchan's recovery



Mumbai Dabbawalas performed prayer for Amitabh Bachchan's good health on July 13. Amitabh Bachchan was tested positive for corona on July 11. He is admitted to Nanavati hospital. Abhishek Bachchan,.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:13 Published 53 minutes ago COVID-19: Amitabh Bachchan's fan club in Kolkata organises 'yagna' for his speedy recovery



A fan club in Kolkata organised 'yagna' for the speedy recovery of megastar Amitabh Bachchan on July 13. The 'hawan' was organised by All Bengal Amitabh Bachchan Fans' Club. According to the fan club,.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:46 Published 57 minutes ago Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek are now stable, Amit Sadh tests negative for COVID-19



Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek are now clinically stable. A source close to the hospital reveals their vitals and appetite are also normal. After Parth Samthaan tests positive for COVID-19, the shoot of.. Credit: desimartini Duration: 03:36 Published 5 hours ago

