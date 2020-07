As COVID Grows, California Shuts Down Again



California’s governor on Monday clamped new restrictions on businesses, reports HuffPost. The rules also include the state’s two largest school districts, Los Angeles and San Diego. He stated.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:40 Published 50 minutes ago

California Officials React To President Trump's Continued Call For Schools To Reopen



Anne Makovec reports on President Trump continuing threats to cut off funding to schools that don't reopen for in-person learning (7-10-2020) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:33 Published 3 days ago