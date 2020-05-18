Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2020: Date and Time

Social distancing and tracing used in buses in the Philippines
Stricter public transport guidelines are being implemented in the Philippines to prevent the spread of coronavirus after the country recorded the second most covid-19 cases in Southeast Asia breaching..
Covid-19: After Zomato, Swiggy announces 1,100 layoffs | Oneindia News
Watch for more top news at this hour. After Zomato now Food delivery company Swiggy will lay off 1,100 employees over the next few days, as the coronavirus pandemic hit its core and cloud kitchen..