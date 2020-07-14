Nepal PM Oli declares 'Lord Ram is Nepali'; BJP debunks claim, Congress says he lost 'mental balance'

BJP observes 12-hour bandh in North Bengal districts over death of party MLA



After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called a 12-hour 'bandh' in the districts of North Bengal on July 14 to protest over the death of party MLA Debendra Nath Ray, shops in Siliguri and Raiganj were seen shut. Ray's body was found hanging in Bindal near his village home. A suicide note was also found from deceased's pocket but family alleged it was a 'planned' murder. State Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has demanded an impartial probe into the death of MLA Debendra Nath Ray.

