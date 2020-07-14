Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nepal PM Oli declares 'Lord Ram is Nepali'; BJP debunks claim, Congress says he lost 'mental balance'

DNA Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Speaking during a programme at his official residence, Nepal PM Oli said Lord Ram is Nepali, not Indian.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nepal Nepal Country in South Asia

PM Oli says 'real' Ayodhya is in Nepal and Lord Ram is Nepali; BJP rejects claim

 Stoking a potential controversy, embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Monday claimed that the "real" Ayodhya lies in Nepal, not in India and that Lord Ram..
IndiaTimes
60 dead, 41 missing following flood, landslides in parts of Nepal [Video]

60 dead, 41 missing following flood, landslides in parts of Nepal

At least 60 people were killed and around 41 got missing following flood and landslides in various parts of Nepal. The landslide is occurring from past 4 days in parts of Nepal due to heavy rainfall. Myagdi district of western Nepal is worst affected with 27 deaths. Search and rescue operation is underway.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

BJP observes 12-hour bandh in North Bengal districts over death of party MLA [Video]

BJP observes 12-hour bandh in North Bengal districts over death of party MLA

After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called a 12-hour 'bandh' in the districts of North Bengal on July 14 to protest over the death of party MLA Debendra Nath Ray, shops in Siliguri and Raiganj were seen shut. Ray's body was found hanging in Bindal near his village home. A suicide note was also found from deceased's pocket but family alleged it was a 'planned' murder. State Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has demanded an impartial probe into the death of MLA Debendra Nath Ray.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:31Published

Backed BJP in 2014 to keep Sena away from it: Pawar

 Targeting BJP in the wake of trouble in the Congress government in Rajasthan, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said ‘Operation Lotus’ was aimed at destabilising..
IndiaTimes

With Gujjar & Meena support, Pilot an ideal choice for BJP

 With his efforts to bring about a mutual accommodation between Gujjar and Meena communities so that their political animosities decline to the extent of..
IndiaTimes

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

Rajasthan Political Crisis: Team Sachin Pilot unveils video of loyalist MLAs; Congress in dire straits

 The 10-second video clip presumably sends a direct and strong message to the Congress leadership that Sachin Pilot is not in a mood to relent
DNA

Sachin Pilot sticks to his guns, seeks ways against Gehlot’s ‘unilateralism’

 As Congress and Sachin Pilot engage in a war of wits, the Rajasthan deputy chief minister contested the "victory" claim of CM Ashok Gehlot, saying the latter did..
IndiaTimes

Perception of bleak future driving members away from Congress

 The spiralling impatience in Congress's GenNext, which has been biding its time for a while now, besides legislators and party workers in general, seems rooted..
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

India-Nepal tussle: Oli govt forced to defer new map claiming Indian territory [Video]

India-Nepal tussle: Oli govt forced to defer new map claiming Indian territory

Nepal govt forced to defer a constitutional amendment to update national map. Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli wants to update map claiming Indian territories. Main opposition Nepali Congress party sought more..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:13Published

Related news from verified sources

Rajasthan Political Crisis: Team Sachin Pilot unveils video of loyalist MLAs; Congress in dire straits

 The 10-second video clip presumably sends a direct and strong message to the Congress leadership that Sachin Pilot is not in a mood to relent
DNA Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Live: Congress urges Pilot to join CLP meet

 Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has accused the BJP of conspiring to topple his government by indulging in horse-trading, a charge denied by the opposition party....
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-Day

Daily briefing: Congress lets Gehlot show strength, reaches out to placate Pilot; Pangong, Depsang on table as Corps Commanders meet today
Indian Express


Tweets about this

rishishrangi

प्रभुपुत्र RT @kktotlani: Congress doesnt respect merit. It has a leader who spents his time on chasing Modi 24x7 & has no ideas for the nation. Furth… 41 minutes ago

PranjalPBMIRROR

PranjalPB Perception of bleak future driving members away from Congress https://t.co/yuTeXzMiOZ via @timesofindia @TOIDelhi 2 hours ago

pranjalpboruah

Pranjal Perception of bleak future driving members away from Congress https://t.co/cwKyaPVcIH 2 hours ago

kktotlani

Totlani Krishan Congress doesnt respect merit. It has a leader who spents his time on chasing Modi 24x7 & has no ideas for the nati… https://t.co/BDaTyec44p 2 hours ago

sudhirsabharw12

sudhir sabharwal RT @TOIIndiaNews: Perception of bleak future driving members away from Congress https://t.co/oayLUxk7j7 5 hours ago

TOIIndiaNews

TOI India Perception of bleak future driving members away from Congress https://t.co/oayLUxk7j7 6 hours ago

rolebuild

The RoleBuild Perception of bleak future driving members away from Congress | India News https://t.co/xRSR6cQr6z 6 hours ago