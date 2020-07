Madras HC dismisses PIL over teachers roped in for COVID-19 work Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Madras High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation, seeking a direction to the Tamil Nadu government not to engage teachers in COVID-19 work.



The court, while dismissing the PIL, found fault with the government teachers association, saying the position of a teacher is much higher in society and if the... 👓 View full article

