SC says can't regulate Covid-19 treatment cost, asks Health ministry to consider issuing guidelines
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Observing that the cost of Covid-19 treatment varies from state to state, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said that it cannot regulate the cost and asked the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to convene a meeting with the petitioner and consider if some guidelines can be issued to states over the same.
