Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SC says can't regulate Covid-19 treatment cost, asks Health ministry to consider issuing guidelines

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Observing that the cost of Covid-19 treatment varies from state to state, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said that it cannot regulate the cost and asked the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to convene a meeting with the petitioner and consider if some guidelines can be issued to states over the same.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Recovered Covid patients outnumber active cases; Govt gives vaccine updates

Recovered Covid patients outnumber active cases; Govt gives vaccine updates 12:38

 Health Ministry and ICMR briefed on the Covid-19 situation in India. Health Ministry’s Rajesh Bhushan said the number of recovered patients in India outnumbers active Covid-19 cases. The growth rate of Covid cases in India has now reduced to 3.24 %. ICMR said India is working on two indigenous...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Split on Char Dham project, SC panel submits 2 reports

 There is a vertical divide in the Supreme Court appointed committee on Char Dham highway project over some issues including the road width, which has led the..
IndiaTimes

Final year exams before September 30: Aditya Thackeray files petition in SC

 Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday filed a petition before Supreme Court challenging the decision of University Grants Commission (UGC) to..
IndiaTimes

Why Trump’s Attacks on John Roberts Aren’t Working With Some Conservatives

 The Supreme Court has faded somewhat in importance as frustration with the president grows, according to Republicans in the Indiana county where the chief..
NYTimes.com

Before getting killed, Vikas Dubey fired nine rounds, hit three policemen

 Miraculously remaining unhurt in a overturned vehicle, gangster Vikas Dubey had snatched a pistol from the four policemen who lost consciousness being injured in..
IndiaTimes
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Announces Recurrence Of Cancer [Video]

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Announces Recurrence Of Cancer

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg announced Friday that she is undergoing chemotherapy to treat a recurrence of cancer. According to Justice Ginsburg, the treatment is yielding "positive results." The 87-year-old said she remains "fully able" to continue her post on the Supreme Court of the United States. Friday's announcement indicates that the pancreatic cancer Ginsburg was treated for in 2009 has returned.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Vegetable vendors suffer huge losses due to COVID-19 in Shimla [Video]

Vegetable vendors suffer huge losses due to COVID-19 in Shimla

The growing cases of COVID-19 have impacted the economy. Vegetable traders are facing difficulties due to COVID-19 pandemic in Shimla as Shortage of labourers led to low production. One of the vegetable vendors said, "There is shortage of labourers, so production is low. The sudden decisions by authorities and imposition of lockdown in other states are also affecting us."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published
Coronavirus may attack the central nervous system of patients [Video]

Coronavirus may attack the central nervous system of patients

Anxious behaviour or depressed mood in COVID-19 patients may be a sign that the virus affects the central nervous system, suggests an international study led by a University of Cincinnati College of Medicine researcher. These two psychological symptoms were most closely associated with a loss of smell and taste rather than the more severe indicators of the novel coronavirus such as shortness of breath, cough or fever, according to the study. Severity of the loss of smell or taste, nasal obstruction, excessive mucus production, fever, cough and shortness of breath during COVID-19 were assessed. The findings of the study are available online in The Laryngoscope. Sedaghat says researchers have long thought that the olfactory tract may be the primary way that coronaviruses enter the central nervous system. There was evidence of this with SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, a viral illness that first emerged in China in November 2002 and spread through international travel to 29 countries. Studies using mouse models of that virus have shown that the olfactory tract, or the pathway for communication of odors from the nose to the brain, was a gateway into the central nervous system and infection of the brain.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Fact check: Yes, Biden botched stats on COVID and gun deaths

 A social media post points out the Democratic presidential candidate cited millions of deaths from COVID, guns. The gaffes are true.
USATODAY.com

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Cabinet ministry of Government of India

Actual case load of COVID-19 in India stands at 3,42,756: Health Ministry [Video]

Actual case load of COVID-19 in India stands at 3,42,756: Health Ministry

According to the Health Ministry, the actual case load of COVID-19 cases in the country is only 3,42,756, as on July 17. More than 6.35 lakhs of the total cases have recovered taking recovery rate to 63.33%. Close to 23,000 cases has been cured in last 24 hours. India, being the second most populous country in the world with 1.35 billion people, has 727.4 cases per million. The Ministry also informed that there are less than 1% cases on ventilators, less than 2% cases in ICUs and less than 3% cases on oxygen beds. 8,308 new COVID-19 positive cases and 258 deaths have been reported in Maharashtra today. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 10 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai today. Uttar Pradesh has reported 1,733 new cases. On July 16, 54,207 samples were tested in the state. 4,538 new COVID-19 positive cases and 79 deaths have been reported in Tamil Nadu today.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:02Published

Only 0.35% coronavirus cases on ventilators in India: Health Ministry

 The actual caseload of Covid-19 in the country is only 342,756, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday adding that only 1.94 per cent of the..
IndiaTimes

After United States, India conducted most COVID-19 tests: White House

 As per numbers from the Health Ministry, there are 3,42,473 active cases in the country while 6,35,756 patients have been cured or discharged. One patient has..
DNA

Cambodia reports 5 new COVID-19 cases including 2 U.S. diplomats

 Cambodia on Friday confirmed five new COVID-19 cases including two U.S. diplomats, raising the total number of infections in the kingdom to 171, according to the..
WorldNews

Related videos from verified sources

Most Nevada businesses following health guidelines [Video]

Most Nevada businesses following health guidelines

The state of Nevada releasing new numbers showing about 74% of business in Southern Nevada are in compliance with local health regulations to slow the spread of the virus. The new data comes as some..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:05Published
India's national recovery rate improves to 63%, cured COVID-19 patients over 5.7 lakh [Video]

India's national recovery rate improves to 63%, cured COVID-19 patients over 5.7 lakh

The Health Ministry on July 14 reported that India's national recovery average is 63%, taking the cured/discharged figure in the country over 571459. With 4,500 cases discharged on July 14, recovered..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:12Published
Sachin pilot to hold press conference at 10 AM tomorrow, Rajasthan crisis deepens | Oneindia News [Video]

Sachin pilot to hold press conference at 10 AM tomorrow, Rajasthan crisis deepens | Oneindia News

Minutes after being dismissed from every office he held in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot tweeted, "The truth can be harassed but not defeated. It was the 42-year-old's first public comment in nearly two..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Fact check: Yes, Biden botched stats on COVID and gun deaths

 A social media post points out the Democratic presidential candidate cited millions of deaths from COVID, guns. The gaffes are true.
USATODAY.com

These posts broke the internet last week

 Last week again started on a rather alarming note with Bollywood’s Big B Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan being tested positive for COVID-19. Soon...
IndiaTimes

Phoenix Suns get creative to sell premium season ticket packages while arena under construction

 Despite Covid-19 and other uncertainties, the Suns are making a strong push to sell fans and businesses on getting in on the new premium seating options in the...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

prince_om_3225

Prince_om_3225 RT @dna: India's COVID-19 caseload could jump to 20 lakh by Aug 10, warns Rahul Gandhi https://t.co/SdwgXudeIn 6 hours ago

dna

DNA India's COVID-19 caseload could jump to 20 lakh by Aug 10, warns Rahul Gandhi https://t.co/SdwgXudeIn 11 hours ago

dna

DNA India's #COVID19 caseload could jump to 20 lakh by Aug 10, warns @RahulGandhi #COVID19India #CoronavirusPandemic… https://t.co/pLf8FDuXch 1 day ago