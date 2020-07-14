Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mukesh Ambani to detail post-COVID business plan at AGM; focus on leveraging partnerships

Mid-Day Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
New Delhi: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani is likely to announce plans of leveraging recent partnerships with global technology giants like Facebook as well as a vision to maximise oil to chemical conversion at his flagship Reliance Industries' annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, analysts said.

Ambani, 63, may at the company's...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Who Is Mukesh Ambani? [Video]

Who Is Mukesh Ambani?

Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani is worth $68.4 billion. Business Insider says he's the richest person in India and all of Asia. What do we know about him? Ambani is the chairman and largest..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published

Related news from verified sources

Ambani to detail post-Covid business plan at AGM

 Billionaire Mukesh Ambani is likely to announce plans of leveraging recent partnerships with global technology giants like Facebook as well as a vision to...
IndiaTimes

Mukesh Ambani to detail post-COVID business plan at AGM; focus on leveraging tech partnerships

 Strategic direction post-COVID-19 and further details on asset monetisation are key expectations from the 43rd AGM of RIL, analysts said.
Hindu


Tweets about this

AmitDub04943681

Amit Dubey Mukesh Ambani to detail post-COVID business plan at AGM; focus on leveraging tech partnerships: https://t.co/K9AWkg44KI 1 hour ago

ipranavgupta

Pranav Gupta Big plans and big actions all set in motion! #Reliance’s vision for #AGM is largely coloured by the #Jiomart-Whatsa… https://t.co/44NcWRQojX 2 hours ago

drishtikone

दृष्टिकोण Mukesh Ambani to detail post-Covid business plan at AGM; focus on leveraging tech partnerships https://t.co/0s1SRGlb85 5 hours ago

marketnews201

sanikasurve8 #RIL chairman #MukeshAmbani to detail post-#Covid business plan at #AGM https://t.co/dEALWEE6Qc 7 hours ago

hasif_the_i_way

Hasif reliance industries: Mukesh Ambani to detail post-Covid business plan at AGM; focus on leveraging tech partnerships… https://t.co/j5gRhyXwMd 10 hours ago

Sanjeevlaw13

Adv. Sanjeev Pandey RT @bsindia: Strategic direction post-Covid-19 and further details on asset monetisation are key expectations from the 43rd AGM of RIL, ana… 10 hours ago

bsindia

Business Standard Strategic direction post-Covid-19 and further details on asset monetisation are key expectations from the 43rd AGM… https://t.co/OBjj6XCxJk 10 hours ago

ETTelecom

ETTelecom ETTelecom | Mukesh Ambani to detail post-Covid business plan at AGM; focus on leveraging tech partnerships… https://t.co/PiJnJNJ242 17 hours ago