India's Covid fatality rate 2.6%, it's coming down rapidly: Health ministry

Maharashtra continues to lead COVID-19 caseload of country



Maharashtra continues to lead the coronavirus caseload of the country. Maharashtra on July 19, reported 9,518 new COVID-19 positive cases, which takes the total number of positive cases in the state at 3,10,455 including 1,69,569 discharged and 11,854 deaths. In last 24 hours, 5041 new COVID-19 positive cases and 56 deaths have been reported in Andhra Pradesh. Tamil Nadu also saw 4,979 new COVID-19 positive cases and 78 deaths in last 24 hours. Karnataka, on the other hand, saw rise of 4,120 new coronavirus cases today. The total number of cases in the state has reached 63,772 including 39370 active cases. While deaths toll in the state stand at 1,331 after 91 deaths were reported in last 24 hours.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:42 Published on January 1, 1970