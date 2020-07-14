Global  
 

India's Covid fatality rate 2.6%, it's coming down rapidly: Health ministry

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
As the number of coronavirus cases crossed the 9-lakh mark on Tuesday, the Health Ministry said that 86 per cent of the total active cases were recorded in 10 states of the country.Addressing a press briefing, Rajesh Bhushan, the officer on special duty in the Health Ministry, said two of the most affected states are Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu which are contributing to 50 per cent of the total active cases (154,134 active cases).
