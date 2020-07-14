Global  
 

Cong general secy Avinash Pande dissolves RPCC executive, departments, cells

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 14 July 2020
Congress national general secretary and Rajasthan in-charge Avinash Pande on Tuesday dissolved the party's state executive and all departments and cells of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC).
