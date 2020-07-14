|
India: Committed to funding, building Chabahar railway project
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
India refuted Iran’s contention that it is out of the Chabahar-Zahedan rail project, with senior Indian officials saying that New Delhi remained “committed” to financing and building the railway which is an intrinsic part of the Chabahar port project.
Chabahar City in Sistan and Baluchestan, Iran
New Delhi Capital of India
