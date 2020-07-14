Bhupesh Baghel makes 15 ‘ambitious’ MLAs parl secretaries

You Might Like

Bhupesh Baghel Third and current Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh state in India Chhattisgarh didn't stop MGNREGA even during lockdown: CM Baghel



Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on July 4 said that the state government didn't stop the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) work during the lockdown. "Several people put PIL and even went to High Court, we reply their also but we didn't stop MGNREGA. There was a time when most number of labourers worked in Chhattisgarh. We paid every labourers within 15 days, and we didn't get any complaint in regards to payment," he said. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:33 Published on January 1, 1970 PM contradicted EAM's statement over Chinese intrusion: Bhupesh Baghel



Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on June 28 slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "no one has intruded India's borders nor has any post come under anyone's custody". He said, "External Affairs Minister had stated that Chinese soldiers have not only come inside the Indian border but have made some constructions but on the other hand, PM Modi contradicts it and deny any intrusion of Chinese on the Indian side." Credit: ANI Duration: 01:35 Published on January 1, 1970 CM Bhupesh Baghel inaugurates Chhattisgarh's biggest garbage processing plant



Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel inaugurated state's biggest garbage processing plant on June 24. The CM inaugurated the plant via video conferencing from his official residence in Raipur. He congratulated the entire team associated with the execution of the Garbage processing plant. CM Baghel said, "The plant is capable of process 500 ton garbage on a daily basis. With this Chhattisgarh will become the first state where the acquired waste will be processed completely through scientific means." Credit: ANI Duration: 01:52 Published on January 1, 1970 CM Baghel visits Ajit Jogi's residence to pay his last respect



Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on May 29 paid his last respect to the first chief minister of Chhattisgarh and former Congress leader Ajit Jogi. Ajit Jogi passed away at the age of 74 after suffering a cardiac arrest. His funeral will take place tomorrow in his native land Gaurella. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published on January 1, 1970

