Congress ejects Pilot as dy CM, PCC chief amid Raj turbulence

Biden May Have No Choice But To Accept Pot Legalization



Joe Biden is against the legalization of marijuana. However, Se. Ed Markey says Biden may not be able to prevent it. Markey said if Democrats reclaim the senate and White House they would “move very quickly” to legalize marijuana. Markey said Democrats are positioned to advance marijuana reform as soon as they have a majority in both chambers of Congress. Biden remains opposed to adult-use legalization. “From my perspective, this is another issue that’s just right there on the ballot in November.”

