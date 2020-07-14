|
Congress ejects Pilot as dy CM, PCC chief amid Raj turbulence
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
The bitter feud between Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and his challenger Sachin Pilot reached the point of no return with Congress on Tuesday sacking the latter as deputy CM and state party chief, accusing him of working at the instance of BJP to topple the state government.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ashok Gehlot Indian politician
State Cabinet, Council of Ministers meetings at CM Ashok Gehlot's residence concludes
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:15Published
Management which was working in MP, same team is working now: Gehlot on Rajasthan political crisis"After independence for the first time, a government (in the Centre) has come which is toppling governments in the country on the basis of money power. This has..
IndiaTimes
Rajasthan political crisis: Ashok Gehlot, MLAs reach CM residence from hotel for meeting
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:27Published
Sachin Pilot Indian politician
Sanjay Jha defends Pilot, gets suspendedCongress on Tuesday suspended Sanjay Jha from the party for indiscipline, a move that appeared triggered by his defence of Sachin Pilot. In wake of Rajasthan..
IndiaTimes
Pradesh Congress Committee
Sachin Pilot's removal as Rajasthan deputy CM, PCC chief: Most Congress leaders call it 'unfortunate', 'sad'Rebel Sachin Pilot's removal from the posts of Rajasthan deputy chief minister and Congress state unit chief on Tuesday evoked mixed reactions from the party..
IndiaTimes
Congress sacks Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan deputy CM, PCC chief"Sachin Pilot, Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena have been removed from the posts of deputy chief minister and ministerial posts respectively. Sachin Pilot has..
IndiaTimes
United States Congress Legislature of the United States
Rajasthan to go MP way, MVA govt will not last long: Union minister Ramdas AthawaleIn a video message, Athawale said Pilot was allegedly not being respected by the Congress and chief minister Gehlot. A BJP government will come to power..
IndiaTimes
Biden May Have No Choice But To Accept Pot Legalization
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38Published
Young leaders must not be neglected, says Sumitra MahajanQueried on the turn of events in Rajasthan, Mahajan (77) said, "There is an internal battle (in the Congress) going on in Rajasthan. But the time has come that..
IndiaTimes
Rajasthan State in Northern India
Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party
Will welcome anyone who wants to join BJP: Gajendra Shekhawat after removal of Sachin Pilot as deputy CM
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:32Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this