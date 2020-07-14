Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Congress ejects Pilot as dy CM, PCC chief amid Raj turbulence

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
The bitter feud between Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and his challenger Sachin Pilot reached the point of no return with Congress on Tuesday sacking the latter as deputy CM and state party chief, accusing him of working at the instance of BJP to topple the state government.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Watch: Congress leaders show victory sign at Jaipur hotel

Watch: Congress leaders show victory sign at Jaipur hotel 01:23

 A video has been released showing Congress leaders at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur. The leaders showed victory signs after the recent developments. Qazi Nizamuddin, Joginder Singh Awana, Shafia Zubair, Mahendra Choudhary, Neeraj Dangi, Hakam Ali and Manisha Panwar can be seen in the video. Congress MLAs...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ashok Gehlot Ashok Gehlot Indian politician

State Cabinet, Council of Ministers meetings at CM Ashok Gehlot's residence concludes [Video]

State Cabinet, Council of Ministers meetings at CM Ashok Gehlot's residence concludes

Rajasthan ministers left from the residence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for Fairmont Hotel, after the State Cabinet and Council of Ministers meetings concluded on night of July 14. Earlier today, Sachin Pilot was removed as Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan PCC Chief. Govind Singh Dotasra has been appointed as the new PCC chief. The decision was taken after a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting at the Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur, Rajasthan earlier today. The Rajasthan Congress is in turmoil over the past few days. Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published

Management which was working in MP, same team is working now: Gehlot on Rajasthan political crisis

 "After independence for the first time, a government (in the Centre) has come which is toppling governments in the country on the basis of money power. This has..
IndiaTimes
Rajasthan political crisis: Ashok Gehlot, MLAs reach CM residence from hotel for meeting [Video]

Rajasthan political crisis: Ashok Gehlot, MLAs reach CM residence from hotel for meeting

Amid the rising crisis in Rajasthan over the political situation, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot along with party MLAs reached his residence from Fairmont Hotel on July 14. The ministers reached CM residence for state cabinet meeting and meeting of Council of Ministers. The current political crisis in Rajasthan got hyped after Sachin Pilot along with 30 MLAs challenged the ruling state government.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:27Published

Sachin Pilot Sachin Pilot Indian politician

Sanjay Jha defends Pilot, gets suspended

 Congress on Tuesday suspended Sanjay Jha from the party for indiscipline, a move that appeared triggered by his defence of Sachin Pilot. In wake of Rajasthan..
IndiaTimes

Pradesh Congress Committee Pradesh Congress Committee

Sachin Pilot's removal as Rajasthan deputy CM, PCC chief: Most Congress leaders call it 'unfortunate', 'sad'

 Rebel Sachin Pilot's removal from the posts of Rajasthan deputy chief minister and Congress state unit chief on Tuesday evoked mixed reactions from the party..
IndiaTimes

Congress sacks Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan deputy CM, PCC chief

 "Sachin Pilot, Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena have been removed from the posts of deputy chief minister and ministerial posts respectively. Sachin Pilot has..
IndiaTimes

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

Rajasthan to go MP way, MVA govt will not last long: Union minister Ramdas Athawale

 In a video message, Athawale said Pilot was allegedly not being respected by the Congress and chief minister Gehlot. A BJP government will come to power..
IndiaTimes
Biden May Have No Choice But To Accept Pot Legalization [Video]

Biden May Have No Choice But To Accept Pot Legalization

Joe Biden is against the legalization of marijuana. However, Se. Ed Markey says Biden may not be able to prevent it. Markey said if Democrats reclaim the senate and White House they would “move very quickly” to legalize marijuana. Markey said Democrats are positioned to advance marijuana reform as soon as they have a majority in both chambers of Congress. Biden remains opposed to adult-use legalization. “From my perspective, this is another issue that’s just right there on the ballot in November.”

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

Young leaders must not be neglected, says Sumitra Mahajan

 Queried on the turn of events in Rajasthan, Mahajan (77) said, "There is an internal battle (in the Congress) going on in Rajasthan. But the time has come that..
IndiaTimes

Rajasthan Rajasthan State in Northern India


Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

Will welcome anyone who wants to join BJP: Gajendra Shekhawat after removal of Sachin Pilot as deputy CM [Video]

Will welcome anyone who wants to join BJP: Gajendra Shekhawat after removal of Sachin Pilot as deputy CM

Jal Shakti Minister and National General Secretary of BJP Farmer's Wing Gajendra Singh Shekhawat reacted on removal of Sachin Pilot as deputy chief minister. He said, "So many people joined BJP after its establishment, making it the world's largest party. If anyone, who believes in our ideology, wants to join the party, we will definitely welcome them with open arms."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rajasthan political crisis: CM Ashok Gehlot meets Governor Kalraj Mishra in Jaipur [Video]

Rajasthan political crisis: CM Ashok Gehlot meets Governor Kalraj Mishra in Jaipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on July 14 met Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur. Governor Mishra has accepted CM Ashok Gehlot's proposal to remove Sachin Pilot as Deputy CM, and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:00Published
Sachin Pilot one of most talented Congress man, party willing to listen to him: Singhvi [Video]

Sachin Pilot one of most talented Congress man, party willing to listen to him: Singhvi

Amid political tussle between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, Congress National Spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi on July 14 said that he considers Sachin..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:33Published
Sachin Pilot's office releases video of Rajasthan MLAs supporting him [Video]

Sachin Pilot's office releases video of Rajasthan MLAs supporting him

Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot's Office on July 13 released a video of MLAs sitting together. Pilot, who has openly rebelled against his party, claimed he has the support of 30 MLAs..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:08Published

Tweets about this